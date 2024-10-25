Close Menu
    Friday, October 25

    Lariat TV News: Golden Class from 1974 comes home, behind-the-scenes at Pigskin Revue and keys to Baylor and Oklahoma State’s Homecoming clash

    Joe PrattBy Updated: Baylor News No Comments1 Min Read
    By Joe Pratt | Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | Managing Editor
     
    This week, a member of Baylor’s “Golden Class” of 1974 reminisces on the Homecoming bonfire 50 years later. LTVN got a behind-the-scenes look at Pigskin Revue acts and we tell you why this year is unlike any other. 
     
    We also show two unique organizations taking their classrooms abroad, and the newest addition to Baylor’s Research and Innovation Collaborative building. 
     
    In sports, a trio of Bears were recognized this week after Baylor’s 59-35 rout of Texas Tech. LTVN’s Claire-Marie Scott details Baylor and Oklahoma State’s Homecoming clash. 
     
    All that and more this week on Lariat TV News. 

