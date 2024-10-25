Immortal Ten live on at Ten at Ten Mass Meeting

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

As students gathered, watching the flames rise in the night sky, the Ten at Ten Mass meeting invoked spirit of the Immortal Ten in every Bear who participated in the enduring tradition.

Each year, Baylor University greets its first-year students during homecoming with a significant tradition: the Ten at Ten Mass Meeting Experience.

This annual event not only sparks school spirit but also serves as a poignant reminder of the university’s storied history, particularly the heartbreaking saga of the Immortal Ten.

On Jan. 22, 1927, a tragic bus-train collision near Round Rock took the lives of ten Baylor basketball players. These young men were more than just athletes; they were cherished members of the Baylor community.

The original Lariat article shares the names and backgrounds of each of the players, highlighting their contributions to the team and the sport as a whole. Each member of the Immortal Ten not only showcased remarkable talent on the court but also exemplified sportsmanship and camaraderie, setting a standard for future generations.

Their stories are honored during the Mass Meeting through narratives that remind participants of their duty to value each other as individuals and as part of the larger Baylor family.

Lynnwood, Wash., sophomore Sophia Newton and freshman Makaelyn Peterson said that they first learned about the Immortal Ten at Line Camp. They appreciated the opportunity to delve deeper into the students’ history and the specifics of the accident.

“I like that they went through all of the names and told us a little bit about them. I feel like I’ve heard of them, and knew there were 10 of them but I didn’t know much about who they were,” Newton said.

The origins of the Mass Meeting can be traced back to 1928 when it was first held to commemorate the Immortal Ten. Over time, this gathering has evolved into a lively celebration of Baylor’s traditions and ideals, fostering unity among students.

The memorial dedicated to the Immortal Ten is a tribute to their lives, featuring four freestanding statues and a bas-relief panel.

James Clyde “Abe” Kelley is notably depicted holding a basketball, symbolizing his bravery in saving teammate Weir Washam during the accident.

The bricks surrounding the memorial come from Brooks Hall, where several deceased students lived, intertwining their memory with Baylor’s campus.

San Juan Capo, Calif., freshman Charlie Beyer said that he was unaware of the bus accident until tonight, but he was grateful to have the opportunity to learn about this historical tragedy.

“I thought the message was very meaningful and the story was very sad. The impact it had on campus was really deep and you could tell it had a lasting effect that has continued to bring people together in their memory,” Beyer said.

A key feature of the Mass Meeting is the presentation of the Eternal Flame, a tradition that has evolved since 1947. Originally housed in a metal smudge pot, the flame now represents the enduring spirit and values of Baylor.

When the Eternal Flame tradition started, it was exclusively an upperclassmen gathering of men. It wasn’t until 1967 that women held a separate meeting to honor those who had lost their lives before the men’s meeting.

In 1972, the tradition evolved to include first-year male and female students participating together.

After the Mass Meeting, incoming freshmen are entrusted with the flame, marking their official welcome into the Baylor Family. The flame not only serves as a memorial but also as a call to uphold the values and connections that define the Baylor community.

Arlington Hts, Ill., master’s candidate Morgan Keime said she lives at Memorial Hall and often walks past the statue. She was already familiar with the Immortal Ten but found it truly enriching to see their story brought to life through storytelling.

“The ceremony itself was very heart-touching and the presenter had a really good stage presence and storytelling voice. I also love that they trusted us with real fire and we had the opportunity to light a flame in memory of them,” Keime said.

The legacy of the Immortal Ten continues to resonate through Baylor, reminding everyone to cherish life and one another, thereby strengthening the bonds that unite students.

The tragic incident also prompted significant changes in railway safety regulations across Texas, underscoring the lasting impact of their memory.

As each new class of freshmen gathers at Fountain Mall to build the homecoming bonfire following the Mass Meeting, they do so with a deep awareness of the Immortal Ten’s sacrifice. This act of remembrance not only honors their legacy but also reinforces the collective identity of the Baylor Family.