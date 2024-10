It’s season 4, episode 9 of the Baylor Lariat’s football podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey give their “Hot Shots and Hot Takes” with a unique twist, before recapping Baylor’s dominant win over Texas Tech. The crew previews the Bears’ Homecoming matchup against the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys and gives opinions about the “stripe-out” at McLane Stadium. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!