BUPD, WPD ensure safety at homecoming festivities

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

Baylor Homecoming, which began in 1909, is one of the most anticipated events in the life of the university.

The week-long festivities have drawn as many as 10,000 attendees since it was founded.

Both the Baylor University Police Department and the Waco Police Department play roles in ensuring a safe environment for all involved.

Chief Don Rodman of BUPD said that the department works closely with event planners to ensure that security protocols align with the goals of each event.

“What we do is determine what the event planners are looking to do and then we support that — whatever that is — to make sure it’s a safe and successful event,” Rodman said. “That could be determining to close parking lots [or] closing a road to ensure the area doesn’t intersect with traffic.”

BUPD officers are stationed at key locations across campus during homecoming including the parade route, McLane Stadium and the bonfire site. Their role extends beyond simple law enforcement — they are key to maintaining crowd control, ensuring event flow and offering immediate assistance when needed.

To aid in their efforts, BUPD utilizes over 2,000 cameras across campus, enhancing their ability to monitor large crowds and respond to potential threats.

“We have a very robust camera system on campus with over 2,000 cameras that we utilize during all homecoming events,” Rodman said. “We have a command post that we run where we have the different agencies that come together such as fire, EMS, law enforcement, technical and physical security and environmental health and safety.”

With thousands of people attending events like the football game, BUPD helps manage crowds to ensure that they remain orderly and safe. Officers are stationed at strategic points to monitor the flow of people and address any potential concerns.

“We have officers that patrol the tailgating areas and around McLane Stadium so that if anyone runs into any issues or concerns, we can respond promptly,” Rodman said.

Ladera Ranch, Calif., sophomore Collin Chen said Baylor does a great job at keeping all of the events secure and protected from potential harm, particularly at the parade and football game, given their proximity to busy streets.

“I think BUPD does a good job controlling traffic during game days. I don’t think they’ve had any issues regarding safety in that aspect,” Chen said. “The only difference between the events is that both the game and parade have more streets that need to be patrolled, but I’ve felt very safe at both events.”

BUPD’s commitment to safety is reflected in its tailored security plans which are designed to address the unique needs of each event. These plans cover both interior and exterior security, ensuring that the event space is fully secure.

“We want to make sure that traffic is staying away from the event so that is what we are assessing based on the focus of the event,” Rodman said. “We build out a plan based on security needed on both the interior and exterior of the event.”

Fort Worth junior Carolina Rey said she is confident in the safety measures taken during homecoming weekend. Rey, who has participated in several homecoming events, appreciates BUPD’s presence and monitoring efforts.

“I think BUPD does a great job at monitoring our events, especially during homecoming weekend, and I never really have to worry about the safety of the events,” Rey said.

People can make a report by calling 254-710-2222 or submitting an anonymous report through the Baylor Guardian App.