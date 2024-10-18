Close Menu
    Don’t Feed the Bears: Baylor Football at Texas Tech Preview

    Don't Feed the Bears: Oct 17
    It’s season 4, episode 8 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s sports podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey bring back everyone’s favorite segment, “Hot Shots and Hot Takes” surrounding Baylor football. The crew breaks down the 5-1 Red Raiders on both sides of the ball and gives their scoring predictions for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Lubbock. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!

    Braden Murray is a junior from Cypress, with a major in History and a minor in news-editorial. This is his third year on the LTVN staff, and his first as Sports Director. He is excited to take on this new role and all the responsibilities that come with it. In his free-time he likes to read and go on hikes in Cameron Park.

