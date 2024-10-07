Pickleball takes center court: Baylor expands recreational facilities

By AJ Werner | Reporter

In 1965, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum were bored during a summer in Bainbridge Island, Wash. With nothing to do on the island, they decided to create a new game. After tinkering around with equipment and rules, the trio finally decided on the name: pickleball.

Almost 60 years later, pickleball has exploded onto the sports scene with fans of all ages picking up a paddle. That trend has made its way to Waco and onto Baylor’s campus. Tyler junior Austin Emery, the vice president of the Baylor Pickleball Club, said that the simplicity of the sport and the community it’s built have been key driving forces for its popularity for students and staff.

“It’s something everyone can pick up and have fun with,” Emery said. “There’s not a huge learning curve. On Baylor’s campus, I think people were just ready to look for something new. A great thing that helped the pickleball club grow is that people are ready to jump in and attendance has been incredible. That hasn’t been because of the pickleball club, it’s just been because of the Baylor community and their eagerness to get out and have fun with each other.”

With about 70 official club members, the small number of courts on campus has limited the ability to have everyone playing at once. The lack of courts has hurt the potential to host big pickleball tournaments and invite the local Waco community to compete, too.

However, that won’t be an issue for long as Baylor is in the process of planning construction to add more pickleball courts near Penland Hall. Director of Campus Recreation Kim Scott is headlining the process for expansion.

“Presently there are 10 tennis courts. There are six upper courts that are closer to Penland and four lower courts that are closer to Marrs McLean Gym,” Scott said via email. “The plan is to resurface the four lower courts and paint 11 pickleball courts on that area. It will be a dedicated pickleball area for students to use. This will also provide a space for the pickleball club to practice and compete.”

Baylor is looking to start the resurfacing soon to have the courts ready for play between mid-January and early-March. Emery said the club is looking forward to playing on the new courts and has big plans for the future.

“We’re really excited about it,” Emery said. “We’re hoping to run some incredible tournaments second semester. We have some really big plans in the works and hoping to get some sponsors out there and help us kick this opening of the courts off.”

Pickleball is establishing itself as a staple of the Baylor community as shown by the growth of the club, participation in intramural pickleball and now the investment of adding more courts. Scott said that the university’s decision to add more courts is simply because they want students to thrive physically and mentally.

“[The courts] will provide a safe and healthy place for students to engage physically and socially, both of which contribute to enhanced mental health which correlates directly to academic performance,” Scott said. “The health and well-being of our students is the primary purpose of having departments dedicated to the holistic practices that help students achieve their goals. This one project hits on almost every component of student health and wellbeing.”

The presence of pickleball is almost too large to ignore at Baylor. For many, it’s been a special part of their college experience. Emery said that the game has been an integral part of his life at Baylor.

“It’s made my college experience a lot of fun,” Emery said. “Pickleball’s been a place where I can go out and meet new people. I’ve met some of my best friends out there on the courts so it’s really just a great community building place for me.”

Scott said that she hopes Baylor’s backing of pickleball provides students with a brighter future.

“I am not sure what the future holds, but we will measure the usage and be ready to meet the needs of the students in any and every way possible,” Scott said. “I hope when the press release goes out and the ribbon is cut at the newly renovated courts students will show their excitement and enthusiasm by filling up every available time slot and take the next step in becoming the healthiest version of themselves – all with gratitude in their hearts.”

Although the fall pickleball intramural season came to an end on Thursday, registration for the co-rec pickleball season opens on Feb. 24, 2025, with the season set to start in mid-March after the new courts have been completed.