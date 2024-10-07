Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Tuesday, October 8

    International Student Association bridges global cultures

    Chang LiuBy Baylor News No Comments2 Mins Read
    The Center for Global Engagement aims to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by allowing individuals to participate in international activities such as study abroad programs, internships, and academic conferences. Mary Thurmond | Photographer

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.