International Student Association bridges global cultures

Chang Liu | Focus/Design Editor

The International Student Association at Baylor is a student organization for those who want to find their own communities or are interested in global cultures.

Shanghai, China junior and ISAB president Yijin Zhou said ISAB creates a cooking class with other organizations every month and has a professor panel in October. The professor panel will invite international professors to share about their own experiences.

“In November, we’re going to put on a lot of events during International Education Week,” Zhou said. “Flexibility is something that we have, which is bad. We don’t have established traditional events.”

Zhou said their membership requirement is to join two general meetings and two social events each semester. She said they have 56 members now and are still recruiting, so they don’t want to make high requirements.

The main target of ISAB is to create a community for international students and spread awareness about the global community. It also helps international students get Optional Practical Training and Curricular Practical Training, which are job requirements for international students.

“A lot of international students have been saying that they feel like they don’t have a community here,” Zhou said. “I don’t think international students feel like they were receiving the support, and they didn’t know that there was a Center of Global Engagement department on campus.”

Zhou said ISAB also wants to help third-culture students such as first-generation immigrants and college students.

“Anyone in general who are feeling like they didn’t find their community on campus,” Zhou said. “We can spread awareness to help them find their communities.”

Plainview sophomore and ISAB marketing chair Mason Gregory said he had gone to different countries before and wanted to join a community with diverse cultures.

“Being an international student is not easy at all,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he thinks it creates a beautiful scenario to see people from different countries in one room.

New Delhi, India sophomore and Internal Vice President Nidheesh Singh said the reason for joining ISAB was to help people.

“I just want to help people by using my experience and just being able to learn from members and having a fun time overall,” Sing said.

Students can get information from Connect. ISAB also posts its activities on Instagram.