Student Emergency Fund helps with unexpected costs

By Natalie French | Reporter

A recent financial wellness survey found that in the case of a financial emergency, over half of the college students surveyed have difficulty finding that money. Baylor’s financial aid office, in partnership with the Baylor Parents Network, established a Student Emergency Fund for these situations.

Through parent donors, the Student Emergency Fund was established to assist students with unexpected or emergency short-term expenses. The maximum award per academic year is $1,000.

Billy Miller, assistant director of Baylor One Stop, said examples of emergencies that would qualify for the fund include unexpected car repairs, emergency medical expenses not covered by insurance and unexpected computer repairs.

“The Student Emergency Fund is not meant to be used as an additional scholarship application for when students are seeking more overall financial aid,” Miller said. “However, when those emergency moments happen that need to be covered, the Student Emergency Fund may be a viable resource.”

Memphis, Tenn., senior Emma Nicell said she first learned about the Student Emergency Fund when her car battery unexpectedly died and needed to be replaced.

“I learned about the Student Emergency Fund scholarship through my friend,” Nicell said. “When she asked me how my week was going, I explained how my week was dampened because my car battery had died. Because this was a costly fix, she encouraged me to research the scholarship.”

When an emergency happens, like Nicell’s car battery dying, the financial aid office said they encourage students to fill out the application with the required documentation, including receipt proof of the transaction. From then, if accepted, the student should receive further instruction on the reimbursement process.

“Truly, my experience with the Student Emergency Fund was seamless,” Nicell said.

Nicell said she has made it her mission to educate her fellow students on this resource available to Baylor students.

“Since benefitting from the Student Emergency Fund, I have made it my goal to publicize this scholarship,” Nicell said. “Immediately after I received the refund, I told the director of the medical humanities department, Lauren Barron, about it in hopes she would have this resource readily available for any student in need.”

Nicell said it is important for students to know of all the resources Baylor has available because unexpected emergencies happen all the time.

“At Baylor, we are constantly advised to ‘take advantage’ of the vast resources provided,” Nicell said. “However, if we are not aware of them, how are we able to fully take advantage?”