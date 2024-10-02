First-year living experience propels Baylor to top rankings

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Living and Learning Communities, resident chaplains and resident faculty are just some of the aspects of Baylor first-year living that achieved its ranking in the top 10 for learning communities in the U.S. News and World Report.

The U.S. News report specifically recognizes Baylor’s first-year and LLCs, ranking them No.7 and No. 6 in the nation.

Dr. Rob Engblom, senior associate director for resident learning, said Baylor’s faculty involvement in student housing is a reason for this recent ranking.

“It’s such a robust, multi-pronged kind of approach to community development and helping students be successful,” Engblom said. “It helps [students] feel like Baylor is their home away from home.”

According to Engblom, the recent renovation of first-year communities Ruth Collins, Memorial and Alexander Halls contributed to Baylor’s high ranking.

“When we create more desirable environments that are conducive to student success, it translates,” Engblom said.

Curtis Reynolds, Baylor’s vice president of business and chief financial officer, detailed the new renovations on Baylor’s campus, particularly in student housing.

“Alexander and Memorial Halls have opened following an extensive renovation, and we added a staff front desk in the entrance of Memorial to provide an additional layer of safety,” Reynolds said.

Along with Baylor’s selection of first-year communities, LLCs are distinguished by academic classifications like Hallie Earle Hall’s Science and Health LLC or extracurricular interests like Penland Hall’s Outdoor Adventure LLC. This style of programming is what sets Baylor apart from other universities in the report, according to Engblom.

“It’s an opportunity for students to do life with others who are from a similar academic background or interest,” Engblom said. “They’re top-notch, highly relational and they’re really invested in the success of our students.”

Resident chaplains also contributed to Baylor’s ranking, Engblom said.

Chaplains are Truett Seminary students that are trained by a Spiritual Life adviser to guide students during their time at Baylor.

The collaboration of Baylor faculty and chaplain in-residence are what sets the university apart, according to Vice President of Student Life Dr. Kevin Jackson.

“We now have faculty in-residence in every residence hall we have on campus, and that was a goal we’ve had for some time,” Jackson said.

Baylor’s first-year communities and LLCs continue to strive for something that, according to Engblom, is hard to find elsewhere.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find stronger, more caring communities than in our residence halls at Baylor,” Engblom said.