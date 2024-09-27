Don’t Feed the Bears – Baylor Football vs BYU Preview

It’s Season 4, Episode 5 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s sports podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey present DFTB’s newest segment, “Hot Shots and Hot Takes” surrounding Baylor football. The crew breaks down Baylor’s heartbreaking loss at Colorado and previews the Bears’ bout with No. 22 BYU. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!
Jackson Posey
Jackson Posey is a junior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He's an armchair theologian and smoothie enthusiast with a secret dream of becoming a monk. After graduating, he hopes to pursue a career in Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.
