Don’t Feed the Bears – Baylor Football vs BYU Preview

It’s Season 4, Episode 5 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s sports podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey present DFTB’s newest segment, “Hot Shots and Hot Takes” surrounding Baylor football. The crew breaks down Baylor’s heartbreaking loss at Colorado and previews the Bears’ bout with No. 22 BYU. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!