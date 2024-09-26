From Campus to Campsite: Outdoor Adventure allows students to connect with nature

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor Outdoor Adventure offers a fall break backpacking trip for all students, encouraging them to get connected with nature.

From Oct. 10-13, students will be hiking in Arkansas at Ouachita National Forest, tackling the Eagle Rock Loop.

Zach Huston, the assistant director for Outdoor Adventure, said that this trip is a challenge. Students that register for it will be required to run the Bear Trail in under 25 minutes. Huston said this is because students need to be physically capable of enduring hiking 24 miles while summiting seven peaks and carrying weight on their backs.

“It’s kind of like seeing someone’s fitness level. They’ll do five [peaks] in one day [and] it’s a workout. The Bear Trail is just kind of the low-hanging fruit,” Huston said.

The trip will span three nights and four days. On Oct. 10, students will leave after their last class and start the drive to Eagle Rock Loop, which will take around five and a half hours. The group will sleep at the trailhead Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the group will start their first 12-mile loop. They will camp in the forest at the checkpoint and wake up Saturday morning to tackle the next 12-mile loop back to the trailhead, totaling 24 miles. When they arrive back at the start of the trail, groups will debrief and have time to rest before heading back to Baylor on Sunday morning.

Ellie Bach, Outdoor Adventure LLC graduate assistant, said that there will be two groups hiking two different 12-mile loops that will cross in the middle. Bach said that this trip is a perfect way to embrace fall break.

“And yes, it’s hard, and you’re challenging yourself,” Bach said. “You leave really proud on this trip. You accomplish something super difficult, and you have a great sense of pride. You have a sense of rest and just being filled with this new sense of life and breath in your lungs.”

According to Huston, the trip is also cost-effective. The total is $150 with hiking gear, food and transportation included.

“We have all the gear for you,” Huston said. “We’re trained professionals. It’s really safe and easy by volume. If you sign up and pay the $150, run the trail, we’ll take care of you.”