‘We’re set up for success’: Zinnecker, Baylor soccer prepared for No. 16 Colorado

After shutting out Houston 4-0 on Sunday, Baylor soccer must carry its momentum all the way to Boulder, Colo., to take on No. 16 Colorado at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Prentup Field.

The Bears (6-4-1, 1-2-0 Big 12) had a tough start to conference play, with a pair of 1-0 losses to then-No. 15 Oklahoma State and Arizona. Breaking though in the third game of conference play to put a win on the board, head coach Michelle Lenard is doing everything she can to keep the players in proper shape despite the new environment as they face the Buffaloes (9-1-0, 3-0-0 Big 12).

“The biggest challenge at that higher altitude is dehydration,” Lenard said. “We always encourage the girls to eat a little extra leading up to a game, as well as getting some more sleep. Training in the heat is a great way to practice playing at high altitude, so we have that covered. All of these things add up, so we’re going to be ready.”

Sophomore defender Natalie Vatter, who transferred to Baylor prior to the 2023 season after redshirting in her freshman year at Ole Miss, has been a “reliable player with a contagious work ethic” for Lenard. With elite play on the back line to start the season, she is looking forward to testing her skills against some old friends.

“I grew up in Colorado, so I actually have a lot of old teammates who play on that team,” Vatter said. “They’re going to be talented, so we’re going to have to play our best. [That win] was exactly what we needed. It’s really just boosted our confidence.”

With Colorado leading the Big 12, Lenard highlighted its defense and the talent on the front line that has propelled the first-year Big 12 team into pole position. After breaking down the Buffaloes’ film with the coaching staff, sophomore forward Skylar Zinnecker thinks playing the skilled defense will test Baylor’s offense in all the right ways.

“Colorado is a good opportunity for us, and I think we’re set up for success,” Zinnecker said. “I think we’ve all felt that we’re on the cusp of success, so it was especially frustrating that we didn’t perform to well in our last couple games. It felt really good to get that win against Houston. We all know what we’re capable, and this win is going to help us turn that corner.”