Volunteers burst the ‘Baylor bubble’ by helping out around Waco

By Natalie French | Reporter

Every year, Baylor students, faculty and staff volunteer for more than 150,000 hours of local community service. With many clubs and classes promoting community service, it’s no surprise this number is so high. However, the Waco area and its surrounding communities are not the only beneficiaries.

Waco sophomore Annabelle Kuehl said she loves volunteering and getting out into Waco. She has volunteered with animal organizations such as the Humane Society of Waco.

“My favorite memory has been volunteering with my friends at the Humane Society,” Kuehl said. “I got to experience a dog being excited to be with someone other than in their kennels.”

Kuehl said it is important to volunteer as a student because it places them inside the community and truly makes a difference.

“Getting out into Waco grows your network,” Kuehl said. “I’m from Waco, and it is such a tight-knit community. So the more people you have on your side from volunteering, the better.”

Kuehl has also volunteered with her church during the week of Thanksgiving, serving meals to the lower-income and homeless populations. She said this impacted her because of seeing how much one meal meant.

Baylor has many organizations that have a focus on community service. Alpha Phi Omega is one of those. APO is a co-ed service fraternity “dedicated to fostering leadership, friendship and service among its members,” according to their website.

Hollister, Calif., senior Emma Hoffman serves as APO’s vice president of communications and joined APO as a freshman.

“When I joined APO, I was immediately given the opportunity to learn more about this new community I was about to spend the next four years in,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said she felt it was important to get out of the “Baylor bubble.” This “bubble” is often described by students as comfortably staying on Baylor’s side of I-35.

“Baylor is such a large part of the city of Waco,” Hoffman said. “I think it’s important as Baylor students, but also just as well-informed and decent people, to broaden your perspective a bit and stretch outside of the ‘Baylor bubble’ whenever possible.”

Hoffman has volunteered with local organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Meyer Center, which provides food for the lower-income and homeless populations and is a partner with Mission Waco. She said her favorite memories from her time in APO have started with the 5 a.m. shifts serving at the Meyer Center with her APO brothers.

Every semester, Baylor hosts Steppin’ Out, which emphasizes service within Waco and not just around the campus. This semester, it takes place on Nov. 9. This day is just one of the ways for students to give back.

“There’s so much to gain from interacting with others outside of the Baylor community,” Hoffman said. “It has truly added so much to my years at Baylor.”

Hoffman said it can be hard to find time for volunteering, but she assures there are benefits.

“[It is a] refreshing change of pace to step back and interact with the community,” Hoffman said.