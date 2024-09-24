Former Disney Channel actress talks faith, cancel culture at Baylor

By Eden Morris | Reporter

Baylor University’s Turning Point USA Chapter hosted Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her role as Amy Duncan on Disney Channel’s “Good Luck Charlie,” to talk on her experiences in faith and political matters Tuesday afternoon.

“[‘Good Luck Charlie’] was beautiful. It was just a bright spot in my life that I will always love and cherish,” Baker said.

While being known for her role in the popular show, Baker has also been in the spotlight for speaking up about current social and political issues.

“Now, some of you also might know me from a short-but-powerful viral video where I spoke up for our rights and our freedoms at a school board meeting in Tennessee,” Baker said.

In the 2021 video, Baker labelled herself a “California refugee” and spoke out against mask mandates in public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On campus, however, Baker talked about her experience with vaccination and cancel culture and was not afraid to speak out about her political beliefs.

“God has set me on a new path. It’s not one I ever would have anticipated,” Baker said. “It’s not one I ever would have volunteered for, but he uses all bad for good, and so I’m grateful for all the haters. I’m so grateful for the entire experience. My life is so much better because of it.”

Baker also talked about courage and standing up for one’s beliefs.

“Courage isn’t defined by a single moment. It’s a journey of developing your character in private to stand boldly in public,” Baker said. “True boldness is a journey of faith. If you let him, God will use every moment to strengthen, craft, shape, mold [and] sharpen you for a great purpose. Courage is the act of being scared out of your ever-loving mind and completing the task at hand anyway.”

After her speech, Baker answered questions from the crowd. At the end, she took pictures and videos with the crowd, who shouted “Good Luck Charlie’s” famous line, “Ba Bam!”

San Diego senior Grace Bons attended Baker’s talk and said she felt Baker seemed like an authentic person.

“It’s very inspirational that she wasn’t afraid to speak the truth, and I feel like her personality on the TV show seemed similar to here,” Bons said. “You could just tell that she was being genuine and authentic about it, and she wasn’t just putting a show on for the media and for the people.”