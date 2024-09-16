A&L Tunesday: Sept.17

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you need some study beats, add these songs to your playlist for a dynamic Tunesday listen.

This week, we have new releases from it girl Charli XCX and it guy Troye Sivan as well as saturnine Suki Waterhouse, among others. Whether you need a celebratory dance for that amazing quiz score or a good cry after hours in the library, you can find your background music here.

“Husk” by Men I Trust (Sept. 10)





For me, and for many other fans of Men I Trust, this track was long-awaited. “Husk” is exactly what I expected from them, and exactly what I wanted to get me into my fall feels.There’s just something about Men I Trust that makes it feel like autumn. Maybe it’s the somewhat spooky, mysterious vibes I’m getting from this particular track. Perhaps it’s the band’s overall chill, mellow personality that makes their songs perfect for playing on a drive down streets lined with color-changing trees.

“Talk talk featuring troye sivan” by Charli xcx, Troye Sivan (Sept. 12)





It may no longer be brat summer, but brat fall exists thanks to this version of “Talk talk.” Featuring Troye Sivan and sampling Dua Lipa in French and Spanish sound bytes sprinkled throughout, a track which was already a bop gets a level-up with this remix. Don’t be so quick to throw out your lime green and black fashion because “brat” has lived to see another season.

“Think Twice” by Suki Waterhouse (Sept. 13)





Not many tracks in Suki Waterhouse’s moody new album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin,” stood out to me, but “Think Twice” did. In this track, Waterhouse seems to escape her tendency to produce a wallowing, drowning sensation in each tune. She does keep it melancholy by singing about a love-hate relationship she just can’t leave, but to a quicker beat. Like Waterhouse’s love, this song has “got a hell of a grip on me.”

“Nothing Ever Does!!!” by Dayglow (Sept. 13)





In Dayglow’s new self-titled album, his sound is more raw than ever. “Nothing Ever Does!!!” is the epitome of this new sound with all its screechiness and whooping ad libbing — a sound he created as a personal challenge. This contrasts from the playful melodies fans found so familiar and warming in Dayglow’s work throughout the pandemic. While I am certainly a fan of Dayglow’s more care-free songs, I enjoyed the angst, especially in this track.