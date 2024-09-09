Sundown Sessions smash attendance record, offer a break from studying

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Baylor Union Board holds weekly Sundown Sessions to give students a break from studying and make the Bill Daniel Student Center feel like home — this week, they had a record number of attendees.

Sundown Sessions are held in the Barfield Drawing Room of the SUB every Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight. The weekly late-night program began in 2017, according to Phoenix, Ariz. graduate student Jonas Tilburt.

“[The] Union Board is one of three sponsored programming boards housed under campus programs,” Tilburt said. “While our sister programs, Student Productions and Baylor Activities Council, handle more large-scale programs, [the] Union Board programs weekly, small-scale gatherings dedicated to making the SUB feel like home.”

The theme of the recent Sundown Sessions event on Sept. 7 was “Lego Crazy,” which included free lego stets for the first 50 attendees, as well as karaoke and board games. As opposed to the 40-80 attendees usually present at these sessions, “Lego Crazy” tallied 120 Baylor students.

“We are brainstorming ways to consistently increase our weekly attendance at Sundown Sessions,” Tilburt said.

The Union Board typically establishes themes for their weekly sessions. Past themes include pumpkin painting, Christmas parties and even Olympic-inspired activities on Fountain Mall.

According to Tilburt, upcoming Sundown Sessions will include a ’70s crafts night, Battle of the Bands in the SUB and pumpkin painting in late October.

Sundown Sessions aren’t just held on Fountain Mall and in the Barfield Drawing Room. The game room is another amenity in the SUB, according to Sarah Patterson, associate director for the student union and campus programs.

“That’s one special part of the Sundown Sessions we like to advertise on campus,” Patterson said. “The Baylor game room hosts free blacklight bowling for students every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.”

Though the tradition is closing in on a decade of campus connection, the goal of providing students with a fun way to take a break from their classroom worries is constant, no matter the theme.

“Over the years, the nature of the events has changed, but the mission remains the same,” Tilburt said.