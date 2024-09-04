Surviving the line: how to run the Baylor Line safely

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Running the Line is one of the most celebrated Baylor traditions for freshmen and new transfer students. The 50-year-old tradition, though, faces new students with challenges like dehydration, heat exhaustion and dogpiling over their fellow classmates.

Flanders, N.J. senior Jenna Galdi is chair of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce. Galdi said that the Chamber does their best to ensure the safety of students running the line, but they can’t prevent the inevitable.

Galdi said things like heat affect students’ experiences while running the Line, but the Chamber is always brainstorming ways to limit the likeliness of heat exhaustion.

”This year, we got these big fans in the tunnel. They’re massive,” Galdi said. “There’s five or six of them, and they’re hooked up to water so they have cold water misting out of them. I think it’s been a big help.”

According to Galdi, the Chamber provides cold water for freshmen waiting in the tunnel and encourages them to hydrate while waiting to run.

“We give out free water vouchers so students can go get water up in the stands, but there’s really nothing we can do once they get into the stadium,” Galdi said.

The heat and dehydration aren’t the only things students need to watch out for during the experience, though. According to Santa Anna, Calif. junior Bethany Spur, vice chair of the Chamber of Commerce, falling and dog-piling becomes a big concern once students start running.

“Once you fall in the beginning, it’s like a major pile up, and more people are prone to getting hurt,” Spur said. “I would say [to] have a plan. Pick a side, because there’s a fire arch in the middle. So make sure that you have your eyes set on what side you want, either the right or the left.”

Once students have survived the heat of the tunnel and managed to stay on their feet, Galdi said there’s another issue that causes problems while running: students dropping their phones. According to Galdi, one of the biggest reasons for pileups on the line is students dropping their phones and stopping to pick them up.

”If you drop it, leave it! We have people at the very back running to pick up stuff, and then they’ll go to Lost and Found, which is in the stadium,” Galdi said.

According to Spur, it’s best for students to not even have their phones out while running.

“If you have your phone out, you’re prone to run into somebody, drop it or even lose it. Just have a plan and have all your belongings secured on you,” Spur said.

Cypress freshman Betty Jefferson said that running the Line was a great experience for her, despite the challenges that arose.

“It was hot, but it’s also August in Texas,” Jefferson said. “I thought that there were plenty of opportunities to get water. They even gave out free water vouchers to have at the stadium.”

Running the Line is an essential Baylor student experience, according to Jefferson. Participation is worth it despite the Texas heat, dehydration and the slight possibility of losing one’s phone.

“I think it’s a fantastic tradition,” Jefferson said. “I love being able to run across the field, and then going straight from the field to the seats and being able to cheer on the Bears.”