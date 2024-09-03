Fugitive arrested at off-campus apartment complex

By Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a fugitive around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Arms apartment complex on 9th Street, according to a BUPD officer on scene.

According to Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas DPS, a parole warrant was obtained by the DPS, who then called Waco PD and the McLennan County Sheriff for assistance in case of a need for backup.

“We put in the arrest, and that was it,” Howard said. “No injuries to us or him.”

Lori Fogleman, spokesperson for Baylor University, said no danger was posed to Baylor students, and the situation was swiftly resolved. Fogleman said no Baylor students were involved with the arrest.

“Because there was police activity near campus, Baylor police were notified and assisted with ensuring the safety of any students or others who may have been in or near the area,” Fogleman said.

Law enforcement presence began to disperse around 6:30 p.m. Officers reopened the street for foot and vehicle traffic and gave students watching from the Stacy Riddle Forum and the Catholic Student Center across the street the all clear.

Howard said since parole warrants go through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, those in violation of parole are sometimes transferred to state penitentiaries after a decision by the parole board.

“The way parole warrants work is we just put [them] in McLennan County, and then the parole board has to say, ‘Okay, you go to federal prison, you have to go to state prison,” Howard said. “They determine where [they] go from there.”

Correction Sept. 4, 2024: The original story said the suspect was armed. According to Texas DPS, the suspect was unarmed.