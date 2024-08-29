Trend of the fall: An ‘I voted’ sticker

By The Editorial Board

As election season approaches, so does the impending doom of exercising your right to vote for whoever you deem the least evil politician in the running.

While a 2023 census shows that 18 through 25-year-olds make up almost 15% of Texas’ adult population, this age group is also known for not exercising their right to vote. Statistics show that only 31.9% of Texas citizens between 18 and 24 years old voted in the 2016 presidential election.

This number has been on the rise since then, with 43.3% of the same demographic voting in the 2020 election, but it is still significantly less than the 76.3% of voters above the age of 65 that participated in the 2020 election.

Experts attribute this disparity to many different reasons. It might be due to strict voting laws compared to other states. The Texas Tribune noted that student voters are not permitted to use student IDs as a form of identification and same-day, online and automatic voter registration is also not permitted. These laws pose an obstacle to out-of-state students, who registered to vote under different laws and expectations.

Some of the most common reasons registered voters neglect to participate in elections is because they either feel that their vote doesn’t matter or they haven’t researched candidates and learned about the election. According to Pew Research Center, adults aged 18 through 29 in the U.S. are least likely to learn about the election, and consequently, least likely to exercise their voting privilege.

Despite these troubling statistics, college-aged young adults have a significant and substantial voice in the process of the presidential election. As Drexel University News states in an article encouraging students to vote, Gen Z is slowly gaining ground as an eligible block of voters, and it’s also gaining power to sway a presidential election.

“The only thing that will hurt the chances of your voice not being heard is if you choose to stay silent,” said the Drexel news article.

Gen Z is also notorious for complaining about the political climate that has been left to them. It’s hateful, polarized and occasionally difficult to take seriously. But, there’s no time like the present to stop complaining and take action to change it. It starts with going to the polls.

There are countless places to educate yourself on the upcoming election. Whether it’s going to a trusted political science professor here at Baylor, reading from a news outlet you trust or discussing politics with people around you, you can start to feel out what you believe and value and match it with a candidate.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Baylor will provide shuttles during the day to polling sites in Waco. Students who are not registered to vote in Waco may apply for a mail-in ballot from their county of residence.