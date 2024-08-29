‘This is real’: Aranda sends unique message to prepare Baylor football for Tarleton

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Since the beginning of sport culture, head coaches have found unique ways to hype up their teams in the weeks leading up to a big game. Some coaches stand in front of their team and deliver a long winded motivational speech, while others lean on guest speakers. However, leading up to the 2024 season’s kickoff, Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda opted to use a different medium to get his point across.

The 1986 comedy western movie “Three Amigos” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve shown a movie clip from the Three Amigos. There’s a scene in there where Steve Martin’s character gets shot, and [the Three Amigos] are actors, and they’re thinking it’s an act. They’re thinking that this village has hired them to act, and villagers are trying to get back their village,” Aranda explained. “They hired them for real, and it’s a real fight and all this. El Guapo is the Bandido, you know?”

As Aranda explained the comedic scene moment by moment, he never cracked a grin and spoke as if the movie were a tragedy. But as he kept stoically delivering the summary, his clever way of sending a message finally became clear.

“[Steve Martin] finds out that it’s real bullets and he goes back to the other two amigos, and he goes, ‘It’s real. This is real. They’re trying to kill us.’ I think that [for us] was early in fall camp, every day’s got to be intentional. Got to be purposeful. You know this is real,” Aranda said. “I mentioned that a couple times this morning to guys, and I think everyone gets it. We all know what the prescription is.”

Question: Now that it’s game week, what changes for you as you get ready for the first game of the season? Dave Aranda: Have you seen the Three Amigos? pic.twitter.com/8LNrKmOISc — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) August 26, 2024

With 1980s comedy as medication, the Bears will take the field against Tarleton State (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, the 10-year anniversary of McLane Stadium, as prepared as humanly possible. And although the silly nature of Aranda’s connection between film and football doesn’t resonate with critics, it has struck a chord amongst the team.

“We love it. All of his analogies are something special. Every time he says something like that, it’s funny and cool but behind it, there’s always a true meaning,” sixth-year senior linebacker Matt Jones said. “I think that’s just his way of describing some things to us.

“[He says it] with a straight face, no smile, no nothing. He loves it, I know he loves it deep down inside.”

Saturday will mark the first time in program history that Baylor battles the Texans, who eked out a 26-23 win over McNeese in Week 0. For all returning Bears like Jones, opening the season on the right foot is more important than who the opponent is. The green and gold dropped their season opener against Texas State, 42-31, in 2023 and “setting the tone early” has been an emphasis during the offseason.

“It’s huge. Especially coming off of last year, it didn’t start off right, so it didn’t end right,” redshirt senior defensive end Treven Ma’ae said. “To me, a game is a game, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. For us, it’s just an opportunity to fly around, be fast and be right.”

Tarleton State will be without junior starting quarterback Victor Gabalis due to a thumb injury he suffered in the Texans’ Week 0 win. Even though it will be next-man-up for Tarleton, the Bears don’t want to overlook the FCS Preseason Top 25 squad as an experienced offensive line can make up for a lack of experience under center.

“Tarleton’s O-line is probably the best position group on their team. So that’s a challenge for us and it’s going to be a big zone, a lot of zone insert,” Ma’ae said. “Stopping the run will set up everything else.”

Aranda said the “fast” skill positions on the offense also present a threat to Baylor’s defense. The head coach will be calling the plays on the defensive side of the ball for the first time in Waco. Working primarily with the linebackers, his main message to the defense has been to come out with “edge,” firing on all cylinders.

“You can’t go out there and start slow, you can’t give them hope. We’ve got to put our foot on their throat from the beginning and not give them any chance. They’re a good team, they run their conference. We can’t let our guard down,” Jones said. “Any game in the beginning, no matter who the opponent is, can set the tone for the rest of the season. Last year, Texas State set the tone and you see how that went.

“You come out and you don’t do your job, it’s going to be a long season, but I’m very confident. We’re going to go out there, we’re going to do our job and it’s going to be a great first game.”

When the lights flicker, without a doubt in their mind that the 2024 season will be remembered in green and gold, the Bears will be ready for the “real” moments. From proving doubters wrong to playing for the guy next to you, each guy has their own motivation but the team has the same goal to bring Baylor football back to the national limelight.

“We’re trying to make a statement for Week 1, let everybody know who Baylor really is and what we’re about,” sixth-year senior Toledo transfer quarterback Dequan Finn said. “Tarleton’s the first game of the season, so we want to make a statement that game.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium. The game will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Stay up to date with all things Baylor Athletics @BULariatSports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or baylorlariat.com/sports.