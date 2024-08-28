Baylor football looks to break McLane Stadium woes on 10-year anniversary

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Since McLane Stadium opened its doors to the banks of the Brazos, Baylor football has racked up two Big 12 Championships, four bowl games and 37 victories. Exactly 10 years from the first kickoff at McLane, the Bears will add more history, hosting Tarleton State to celebrate a decade at the home of the green and gold.

On Aug. 31, 2014, Baylor opened the gates to its brand new $266 million stadium and stifled SMU 45-0 to break in the new venue. Following the game, former head coach Art Briles said he had “never coached in a bigger game.” While the Mustangs weren’t the most formidable opponent, the pressure came due to the hundreds of Baylor and Texas celebrities in attendance, including former quarterback Robert Griffin III and senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

When the stadium opened, it was dubbed the “Palace on the Brazos,” a term that has since dipped in popularity. But when it opened, former Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty was all about “protecting the palace.”

“We want to protect that palace with everything that we’ve got, and put a team out there that’s just as great as what we’re playing in,” Petty said in 2014.

Later in the year, Petty delivered one of the most memorable games in Baylor football history. As the No. 5 team in the nation, the Bears eked out a 61-58 win over then No. 9 TCU on Oct. 12, 2014, in the inaugural season. The win has since earned bragging rights, which have been spread across the rivalry for nearly 10 years.

Since then, the Bears have hosted more than a dozen memorable games, including a 24-10 victory over Texas on Nov. 23, 2019, to clinch a Big 12 Championship Game berth and a 27-14 win against No. 10 Oklahoma on Nov. 13, 2021, which propelled the Bears to another Big 12 Championship Game.

“There’ve been some big games in that stadium, and there’ve been a lot of powerful moments for Baylor fans in that stadium. I’ve been a part of a few. [I] would like to be a part of a lot more,” Aranda said.

From just a few practices under the lights, sixth-year senior quarterback Dequan Finn is already enriched in the history of the stadium and familiar with how loud it could be. With 45,140 seats vacant during those practices, Finn has thought about what a sellout would look like on a Saturday night.

“Obviously it’s different being at McLane Stadium. But I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited for Week 1. I can’t wait to see all the fans out there running and cheering us on. I can’t wait,” Finn said.

While storylines for the 2024 Bears fluctuate around crafting a bounce-back season, winning at home has been a tough task in recent memory. Despite a program-high eight home games a year ago, the green and gold only went 1-7, with the lone victory coming against Long Island on Sept. 16, 2023. The McLane woes can also be tracked back to 2022, as the last home victory against a Power Four opponent came against Kansas on Oct. 22. Since then, the Bears have lost their last seven home games against Big 12 foes.

“I know that from a fan perspective, what’s [the team] going to be? Is it going to be like last year?” Aranda said. “The first game has a lot to do, not all to do, but a lot to do with answering that question. I feel very purposeful about really starting off fast and having a good game to build it so that we can get those types of games that we’re talking about that have been really special in the past in that stadium.”

In anticipation for the anniversary, Baylor Athletics completed an eight-figure project to enhance the stadium during the offseason. The changes include upgraded and additional video boards, new production rooms and premium hospitality structure overlooking the South Plaza endzone.

“We are excited about these important additions and improvements to McLane Stadium,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mack Rhoades said. “These new elements will enhance what is already one of the best venues in college football. Each element has been carefully researched and selected to help us maintain an elite experience throughout McLane Stadium.”

Kickoff for Baylor football’s season opener is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco. The contest is being streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.