Boutique brings ‘Beetlejuice,’ businesses together for “Sip n Shop” pop up

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Beetlejuice, boutiques and small businesses will collaborate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Black Daisy Boutique. The “Sip n Shop” will celebrate the highly anticipated release of the new “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” film on September 6.

The Black Daisy Boutique was founded by owner Stefanie Welch in 2016 in her living room on funds of only $300 and has since turned into a storefront located on 10412 China Spring Rd. Since the opening of the store, Welch has been seeking ways to differentiate her boutique and has done so through various pop up shops ranging themes from “Barbie” and “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Welch said that for the upcoming “Sip n Shop” the boutique will have three vendors joining the event to sell various “Beetlejuice” merchandise, including earrings, jewelry, stationary and t-shirts.

Tres Manos Coffee is a Waco coffee cart company that will feature a variety of “Beetlejuice”-themed drinks. Their signature drink is a “summer berry matcha,” which is matcha with blackberry cold foam on top to match the green and purple themes of the film.

Tres Manos Coffee owner Andy Mendoza said that when curating drinks, they try to provide the healthiest options that are also cost-efficient and taste great to the consumer.

“With how I live my life, I would want to provide the healthiest options,” Mendoza said. ‘That means not having all the extra food coloring dyes, you know, all the healthy stuff.”

Tres Manos Coffee will also provide a variety of non-caffeinated drinks at the “Sip n Shop.” These drinks include hot chocolate, iced hot chocolate and pineapple agua fresca.

Before you begin shopping, The Sugar Canvas will provide the opportunity for shoppers to grab a handcrafted cookie. The cookies will be a sugar cookie base with various designs based on the themes of “Beetlejuice.”

The Sugar Canvas Owner and Designer, Nellie Reyes, has long been a fan of the “Beetlejuice” series and loves using her childhood joy to create cookies based on the characters in the film.

“I wanted to focus on some of the main characters of the cookies,” Reyes said. “So I’m gonna have Lydia Dietz, I’m gonna have Beetlejuice, and I’m gonna do Barbara with her transformed face, and the lady with the shrunken head, that one. Then I’ll do Adam with his transformed face. I’m going to have a sandworm cookie, and I have to do the Polaroid where it’s the ghost with no feet.”

Reyes founded The Sugar Canvas after she took a cookie decorating class and posted on a local Facebook group offering to sell decorated cookies to the community for Valentine’s Day. Reyes found a high demand for her cookies and turned it into a side business while working as a school teacher.

Reyes said she starts by curating the cookies on paper and sketching the designs. Once baked, the process will take her four days to prepare for the “Sip n Shop.”

After cookies and coffee, By jo & jill, a handcrafted polymer clay accessories business, will offer a signature line of earrings specifically based on “Beetlejuice.”

By jo & jill owner Jill Schmidt said they will have a multitude of spooky earrings at the “Sip n Shop” that will come in all sorts of textures and revolve around the themes of “Beetlejuice.”

“I’m going with the floral and black theme this year,” Schmidt said. “We’re going to do some colorful floral ghosts as well, because bright colored flowers and those are my two favorites.”

While the earrings might appear dainty, Schmidt said that because she handcrafts them, they are highly durable and higher quality than the polymer clay earrings you might find in a store.