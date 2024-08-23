What to Do in Waco: Aug. 26 – Sept. 2

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Amid the business and stress of Move2BU and the commencement of classes this new semester, there’s fun to be had downtown and all around. So whether you’re fresh to Baylor or returning, here are some happenings to introduce you (or reintroduce you) to the Waco scene.

Mosaic Mixer | August 28 | Organization Fair 5 p.m., Showcase Performances 6:00 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) | Get in touch with the different cultures present at Baylor through free food, music, dance and other showcases put on by Baylor students themselves.

Hudson Westbrook live at The Backyard | August 29 | 7 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $20-30 tickets | Swing by and sing along with country artist and Stephenville, Texas native Hudson Westbrook as he performs live on his Two Way Drive Tour.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | August 31 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | August 31 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two hour guided tour.

The Inkcaps live at Waco Surf | September 1 | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Waco Surf, 5347 Old Mexia Road | Spend this Sunday afternoon surfing the day away while the sound of waves and live music from Waco’s very own The Inkcaps washes over you.

Sacred Places Exhibit | Through January 5 | Mayborn Museum, 1300 S University Parks | The faith of youths past is materialized and preserved through the images, artifacts and stories of this spiritual exhibit.