This week we’re showing you how the Cameron Park Zoo is preparing its residents for the eclipse coming to Waco. We’ll also let you know if Baylor is being affected by FAFSA delays.

We’ll show you how Bollywood took the stage at Waco Hall while students took on the Bearathon, and where you can do yoga while having a quick drink.

In sports, men’s basketball is out after a loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament, but women’s basketball is still dancing in the Sweet Sixteen.