Column: Take advantage of these student discounts

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Financial freedom and college are usually not two words that go together, and with inflation on the rise, extreme budgeting is becoming more of a trend among students.

According to SmartAsset, student loan debt in the U.S. amounts to nearly $2 trillion. As of 2023, the average student loan monthly payment is $503.

However, suppose you’re a college student and still want to continue your monthly Depop shopping haul or save on expenses. In that case, most sites have coupon codes or discounts specifically for college students that aren’t openly advertised. Here is a list of discounts specifically for college students, ranging from food delivery apps and streaming services to clothing stores.

Subscription Services

Amazon Prime Student: Amazon has one of the best student subscriptions, including discounts to other places. Not only do you get a free six-month subscription to Amazon Prime, but you also get 50% off the regular membership price after that. Amazon Prime Student also includes a free three-month subscription to “Calm” and a free two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

Spotify Premium Student: This subscription includes one month free. After that, it’s $5.99 a month, with a free Hulu subscription.

Peacock Student Discount: Normally $5.99 a month, Peacock offers a yearlong discounted price of $1.99 a month for students.

Paramount Student Plan: Paramount offers a 25% student discount for Paramount+ Essential, making the monthly price $4.50.

Food

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is the place to go if you’re looking for a coffee fix with a discount. Showing your student ID at participating locations will get you 10% off.

Grubhub: Between $0 delivery fees and the ability to order ahead at on-campus locations while using your dining dollars, Grubhub’s student deals are unbeatable.

Uber Eats: In 2024, Uber Eats released a new promo code for students to get $10 off 10 meals: COLLEGE2024EATS.

DoorDash: DoorDash offers a student discount on DashPass subscriptions, lowering the price to $4.99 monthly or $48 annually.

Clothes

Nike: Nike offers a 10% student discount to high school and college students by verifying student ID through SheerID.

Reebok: Reebok has one of the best student discounts on outfits. With verification through UNiDAYS, the brand offers a 50% discount.

ASOS: While ASOS doesn’t have one standard student discount, it offers various discounts for students with their IDs.

Adidas: Adidas offers free shipping plus special discounts on various products to those who verify their student status through UNiDAYS.

Check out a full list of student discounts available at local attractions here, courtesy of Baylor’s Waco Perks discount partners.