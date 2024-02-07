National Pan-Hellenic Council help students find belonging at Baylor

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

While some Baylor students are a part of Panhellenic Greek Life, there are many who are active members of National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) fraternities and sororities.

One of these students is Atlanta senior Ronni Gilliam, who joined Zeta Phi Beta — one of the nine nationally recognized Black Greek-letter organizations — her junior year.

“I felt like I had to dig for the information, and I did not even know Baylor had [Divine Nine] sororities, eight of which are active, until the end of my sophomore year,” Gilliam said. “While many people know about Sing or Pigskin in Panhellenic sororities, which attracts the entire campus’ attention, it is hard to know about the [Divine Nine], unless you do the research yourself or happen to run into them on campus.”

Another reason Gilliam said she sought out the prospect of joining a Divine Nine sorority is because she lacked a sense of community during her freshman and sophomore years — whether that was due to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic or not being surrounded by peers who shared a similar background.

“I am a part of the Medical Women’s Association, which is good for my academics,” Gilliam said. “Though, when it came to my social life in college, before joining Zeta, I struggled to find somewhere I could fit in that is 837 miles away from my home and family.”

However, Gilliam said once she met her now-sisters in Zeta, she knew she was free to be herself.

“Black Baylor is very small, and word travels very fast,” Gilliam said. “So for our sorority, we strive to lift one another up and be a support system for ourselves by maintaining a good reputation with the school, whether that be professionally, socially or academically. We like to think, if your mother saw you doing it, would you be ashamed or not?”

Now, looking back on her journey to Zeta and her efforts to find community, Gilliam said she would not have it any other way.

“I am so lucky that I get to go through my remaining time in college with these girls, who, regardless of our year or age, we can have fun with one another,” Gilliam said. “This can be big or small, like traveling to step shows and competing against other schools, or just hanging out together at home.”

Similarly, Newport News, Va., senior Courtney Hodge said although her aunt was a member of Delta Sigma Theta, she did not know Baylor had Divine Nine Greek Life.

“When I found out during my sophomore year, I thought, ‘Oh, they are here, where are they?’” Hodge said. “At the time, I was a part of the community council for Teal, and I played in the Golden Wave Marching Band, but I had not found my community. So I saw a flyer and went to an interest meeting, where I answered my own question by saying, ‘Yes, there is non-Panhellenic Greek Life for [Divine Nine], and they do exist at Baylor.’”

Hodge said she soon learned that the process of joining a Divine Nine organization was inclusive, welcoming and laid-back in comparison to the stories she heard from friends who are part of Panhellenic Greek Life.

“While we do heed our sorority’s goals and ambitions when looking for new girls to join us, we do not look for the same type of person,” Hodge said. “We pride ourselves on diversity, and we all come from different backgrounds ourselves.”

Hodge said her experience in Sigma Gamma Rho has been a full circle moment.

“The reason for why I joined began with wanting to be more involved in Baylor — and, more specifically, in a community that was full of individuals who looked like me and were going through similar situations while being the minority on campus,” Hodge said. “For me, I wanted to find a sisterhood that would last outside of and beyond Baylor, that I could always call upon, and Sigma Gamma Rho is that authentic sisterhood that accepted me fully. So I am happy and proud to be a part of an organization founded upon educators and women empowerment celebrating African-American history and achievements.”

As for those looking to join a Divine Nine fraternity or sorority, Gilliam said the best way to learn more and get in contact with a specific chapter is to direct message one of their social media accounts.

“In addition to online communication, we also have upcoming events like Hump Night on Feb. 14, where all of the [Divine Nine] get together to socialize,” Gilliam said. “Also, one of my personal favorites is our Jazz ‘n Stanzas, which is a reoccurring event every year in the spring and offers a creative outlet for poets, comedians or painters to share their work with the public, like an open mic night.”