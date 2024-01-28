Baylor equestrian upsets No. 5 Georgia 11-8 in spring home opener

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

Baylor equestrian knocked off No. 5 Georgia 11-8 for its first ranked win of the season on Saturday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (2-6) started off dominant with a 5-0 sweep in Fences, as sophomore jumping seat Lauren Reid secured her second Most Outstanding Performer award of the season.

“Today was such a great feeling,” Reid said. “Our whole jumping seat squad came out with a bang. We executed very well, which was our plan all week in practice. It gives us a lot of confidence.”

In addition to her MOP nod, Reid also scored a new career-high in Fences with 88 points, leading to her fifth consecutive Fences point.

As well as Reid, sophomore jumping seat Lauren Jorgensen (87), senior jumping seat Madison Mitchell (95), and fifth-year senior jumping seat Maddie Vorhies (88) all set new career highs in Flat.

Head coach Casie Maxwell said these individual bests are a huge confidence booster.

“We tell them all the time, but for them to go out there and have a judge appraise them for such a solid ride to earn a record is outstanding,” Maxwell said. “They know how high they’ve set their bar today. They just have to keep striving for that.”

With the result over the Bulldogs (4-4), Baylor is now 4-16 against Georgia all-time. Maxwell said a win like this early in the spring can provide momentum.

“I can say wholeheartedly, they’ve been fired up,” Maxwell said. “Not about the fact that we’re playing Georgia, but just about it being a good turning point for them.

“Leaving the fall behind coming into the spring semester. … Their approach to it has been positive and optimistic. It’s awesome to watch their hard work pay off.”

The Bears will now turn their attention to a Big 12 rematch against Oklahoma State (2-5) in Stillwater, Okla. on Friday, Feb. 9.