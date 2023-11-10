Latinx Faculty and Staff Association invites all to Mariachi Masterclass

By Olivia Eiken | Staff Writer

Students can immerse themselves in the history, magic and tradition of mariachi music at the Mariachi Masterclass at 10 a.m. Friday in the Barfield Drawing Room. The event is being hosted by the Latinx Faculty and Staff Association and is eligible for Creative Arts Experience credit.

Mariachi music has deep roots in Mexican and Mexican American culture. It emerged as early as the 1850s in small towns and ranches of Western Mexico, specifically in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacán, Colima and Aguascalientes. It is most notably recognized for its emotive use of horns, cradled by a symphony of string instruments.

Data management specialist Miguel Saucedo serves as outreach and communications co-director for the Latinx Faculty and Staff Association. He said the Mariachi Masterclass will take attendees beyond the recognizable instruments.

“There’s more than just music in the mariachi,” Saucedo said. “There’s tradition, history and hidden elements that go beyond just playing a trumpet or the violin. When you combine all these elements and learn the history behind the way a mariachi dresses and plays, it becomes more meaningful and enjoyable. It is also a source of pride for many Mexicans, especially those of us who are far from home.”

El Paso junior Isaiah Herrera is president of Mariachi Osos Dorados — the student-led mariachi ensemble at Baylor. Herrera and his group will give a live performance at the Mariachi Masterclass, showcasing the various styles that exist within the musical genre as well as a selection of songs to engage attendees both emotionally and physically.

Herrera said he hopes people of all cultures and backgrounds take the time to attend the Mariachi Masterclass, as its rich culture and beauty can be appreciated by anyone and everyone.

“All communities, regardless of their background, are encouraged to attend this exciting event,” Herrera said. “Mexican culture is not exclusive to those of a Hispanic or Latinx background. It’s a culture celebrated around the world and welcomes and embraces individuals of all backgrounds. The culture is joyous and reminds all of us to embrace our lives, be passionate of our heritage and love one another.”

Saucedo also encouraged all to attend and said events like this are so important to further cultivate community and connection among students, faculty and staff at Baylor and in the larger Waco community.

“It’s important to note that this event provides the opportunity to learn and enjoy a Mexican tradition without the stereotypes attached to it,” Saucedo said. “Events like this provide context on traditions outside of our own, and to a certain extent, they serve as cultural sensitivity training where everyone can enjoy traditions without being disrespectful or getting things out of context. Events like this are so needed at Baylor — not only to highlight the diversity found within the university, but also to make sure everyone can feel safe and welcome.”