The gift guide to wrap all others: What to buy for everyone in your life

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

‘Tis the season to panic when it comes to shopping for loved ones. But this year, the work has already been done for you. Here’s a definitive gift guide for all the different types of people in your life: the sorority girls, the indie boys and everyone in between. Many of these items can also be given to relatives or significant others, so get rid of that holiday stress and use this list as a guide to your wallet’s next dent.

Clean girls and workaholics

What to get the woman who has everything?

This year, SKIMS is one of the trendiest brands out there. From adorable staple neutrals to the coziest loungewear, any woman would be ecstatic to find this under the tree. A matching set in her favorite color will never fail to please.

She’ll be cozy head to toe when she pairs that new lounge set with low-rise platform UGG boots. You’ve no doubt seen these all over campus, which means she has too and probably thought, “Dang, those are cute.” While these are sold out in a lot of places, there are a lot of good dupes out there, so get digging.

If your girlfriend is a Swiftie, skip the overpriced merch and head to Tiffany & Co. or James Avery to get a silver pendant engraved with your initial — not hers — as an homage to the fan-favorite song, “Delicate.”

If she’s tied to her laptop, grab her a mug warmer so her coffee will always be hot — but not too hot. A good pair of blue light glasses will also give her eyes a break from the strain of electronic screens.

Gym rats and joggers

Your friend who is always at the gym is definitely in need of a good water bottle. This Stanley Iceflow water bottle is different from the ones you’ve seen all over campus. It holds half a gallon of water and has a handle similar to a Hydro Flask — so no need to carry it like a sippy cup with the side handle. This one won’t leak as much, and it will keep water as cold as ever.

For the golf guy who values comfort and style, a good pair of Lululemon pants is a dream come true. These look good with a polo shirt, but they can be dressed down for a more casual look. They’re a versatile gift that can be given to a boyfriend, a brother or a father.

Indie boys and granola girls

A good vintage-style sweatshirt of a favorite team or band, a nice leather or corduroy jacket and a fleece pullover all make great gifts and will make sure your favorite person is warm on those freezing walks to class in January.

If you have an outdoorsy person in your life, get them a flat bill hat. The embroidery and rope stretching across the front adds the elevated touch that makes it more than a baseball cap. It’s super trendy, and it’ll take every fit up that extra notch while still keeping it casual.

To up their Instagram game in the new year, grab a digital camera so they can capture all their favorite memories in 2024. This is a gift that keeps on giving, as the photos they take on it will last a lifetime.

A print of a cover of The New Yorker from their birthday is a perfect touch. You can find tons of these on Etsy, and the great thing about them is that for each birthday, there are a few different options from throughout the decades to choose from.

Lastly, go on a vintage tour of Waco to scout out their favorite records on vinyl. Trust me, the sound of vintage vinyl is better than anything you can buy new from Target or Barnes and Noble, and it’ll most likely be cheaper anyway.

Can’t find a good gift?

Let’s face it: Most of the people in your life aren’t easy to put into a specific box. So, if finding a good gift has been a hassle for you, here are some ways to brainstorm the perfect present.

Think about what they talk about. Be an active listener, and pick up on the things they mention they want to have or the activities they have been dreaming of.

Or, come up with a gift that solves a problem they have — a really nice pair of slippers for people with chronic cold feet or a silk pillowcase for those who may often mention frizzy hair. Don’t be afraid to get a little creative and think outside the gift box.