International Justice Mission fundraiser to promote prevention of human trafficking

By Madeline Condor | Staff Writer

An all-day pop-up thrift store will take place Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fountain Mall as Baylor’s chapter of the International Justice Mission hosts Threads, their annual fundraiser. All the money raised will be donated to IJM’s mission, and $5000 funds an entire rescue mission from beginning to end.

Aledo senior and IJM fundraising chair Madeleine Gould said that IJM is an organization with a multifaceted approach.

“We [promote] prevention, protection and … rescue missions, but then [IJM] will also do restoration and aftercare,” Gould said. “It’s more holistic than other organizations because [IJM] cares for the well-being of survivors, as well as preventing human trafficking and working in like law enforcement and places to eradicate human trafficking.”

Gould said that a large portion of human trafficking occurs through forced labor, specifically within the traffic industry. Brands like Shien and other “fast fashion” brands have been noted to use forced labor when mass-producing their products.

“By having a pop-up thrift store with these brands, we’re cutting out the middleman so when…you’re buying these clothes, you’re not actively promoting human trafficking and forced labor…you are instead contributing to anti-human trafficking efforts that can end these practices of using forced labor within the fashion industry or within other industries,” Gould said.

When attending the pop-up thrift store, students can pay with either cash or Venmo. Threads is full of clothes donated by Baylor students. If the group raises $5000, that will be enough money for one rescue mission from beginning to end, “starting with prevention, through rescue, through aftercare, the whole [process],” Gould said.

Tulsa, Okla., sophomore and IJM Vice President of Communications and Marketing Charlotte George said Baylor’s chapter of IJM was a significant factor in her decision to attend the university.

“These people [in the group] have faith in something bigger than themselves…because obviously, it’s a big issue that can’t be resolved without God…so it’s been cool to get plugged in with these people just because they’re all like-minded,” George said.

If students are interested in joining Baylor IJM, they can follow the organization’s Instagram for updates. IJM meets every other Wednesday to focus on its pillars of fundraising, prayer and advocacy.

“I believe in the dignity and worth of every individual, and I believe that as a Christian and as a person who believes that we should protect and fight for the poor and the marginalized. This is something that is honoring to the Lord and brings honor and dignity to the people who are being trafficked, and fighting for them and seeing every person as worthy to be free. Freedom is not something that everybody has … and that’s something that I want to fight for,” Gould said.