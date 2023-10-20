Have an ‘autumn evening out’: Alpha Delta Pi’s Haunt switches things up

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Haunt 2023 will be unlike any previous year, with vendors, live music from a local band, photo booths and ax-throwing.

Moline, Ill., senior Madi Hoyt, Alpha Delta Pi director of philanthropy, said Haunt is taking a completely different approach from years past.

“It’s going to [be] … like a fall festival vibe instead of like a Halloween carnival. The vibes are really changing,” Hoyt said.

According to Hoyt, the event will embody more of an autumn evening out than a Halloween carnival-type event.

“I just feel like it fits like Baylor’s campus better if that makes sense. I [think] more people would be excited to go … listen to some live music and just have fun with their friends. It fits Baylor better in my mind,” Hoyt said.

According to Hoyt, the event will include live music from the student band Sunnn, who have performed at Common Grounds, Diadeloso and other Baylor staples.

“It’s changing into more of a … cute night out with your friends in fall or a cute date night,” Hoyt said.

According to Hoyt and the Baylor events website, Haunt is a fundraising event for the Ronald McDonald House in Temple. Ronald McDonald House Charities helps families in need by providing housing, medical attention and other resources to families in need.

“It’s honestly been such a blessing in my life, getting to go and have an actual physical impact and watch that impact. I also get to meet the families that live in this house so we know who the money is going to and we know who we’re impacting,” Hoyt said.

Fulshear junior Paige Green, an Alpha Delta Pi member attending the event, said that she is thankful for the philanthropic purpose behind Haunt.

“My family and I stayed at a [Ronald McDonald House Charities] house while my baby cousin was in the hospital, so getting to participate in an event like Haunt has made me grateful for RMHC and my family,” Green said.

Funds will be raised from profit shares with local Waco vendors leading up to the event and at the event, as well as T-shirt sales, according to Hoyt. Haunt will take place October 20 at 7 p.m. on Fountain Mall.

“It’s going to be an incredibly fun event. It’ll be incredibly unique, and I also feel like it’s fantastic for students to attend and support the Ronald McDonald House Charities, just because it’s really important, at least to me, to keep those families together,” Hoyt said.