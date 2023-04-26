Jersey number 26 means more to Baylor baseball’s Hambleton Oliver

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

For four years, No. 26 has jogged onto the field out of the bullpen for Baylor baseball. Even in games when junior right-handed pitcher Hambleton Oliver doesn’t take the mound, there’s a group of people in section 107 at Baylor Ballpark, each wearing a jersey with the number 26 and name “Oliver” spread across the back.

Head coach Mitch Thompson trusts Hambleton, who rocks the number 26 on his back, to shut the door in close games. For the pitcher, the number on the back is part of his identity.

“As a kid, I looked up to [my dad], kind of wanted to be just like him,” Hambleton said. “His jersey number was a good start and when I came here my freshman year, it was open, so I decided it’d be a good number for me.”

Don Oliver, Hambleton’s father, was a right-handed reliever on Baylor’s historic 1978 College World Series team that came just short of a national title. Don was the first Oliver to wear the number 26 and pitch for the Bears.

For years, Hambleton worked with his dad to have the opportunity to step on the bump in green and gold, and when he had the chance, he took the same number and made it his own.

“I want to be just like him. Baylor was always one of my favorite options to come to, and once I got the opportunity, I felt like it was home,” Hambleton said. “I wanted to continue what he did.”

To Hambleton, Baylor was never a second choice. It was the only choice. Don and his wife, Yvonne, own a physical therapy and sports medicine business with two locations in Central Texas. Hambleton said the family business helped accelerate his development and most importantly, his body.

“He’s always put my health first and made sure my body was where it needed to be so I could be on the field competing to the best of my ability,” Hambleton said. “He’s helped me tremendously for countless years.”

Over halfway through his junior season, Hambleton has already recorded career highs in strikeouts (30) and saves (3) as of April 24. He’s on the way toward the best season of his career, as in 16 appearances he has a 2-3 record with a 5.40 ERA and has helped bolster Baylor’s bullpen. Hambleton has also embraced a leadership role in the bullpen.

“You’re going to run into some rough patches, but it’s a long season and you can’t worry about what just happened,” Hambleton said. “You’re on to the next one and I’ve been trying to spread that word.”

Hambleton isn’t the only Bear on the roster whose Baylor roots started a generation before. Junior right-handed pitcher Will Rigney followed in his father’s footsteps, the letter-winning catcher Charlie Rigney, who played from 1989-91.

“Walking off the field, I’ll look up and see our family and friends watching,” Will said. “People who’ve known me forever are always there. I am really appreciative of them.”

In addition to the two pitchers, freshman outfielder Caleb Bergman’s dad, Brett Bergman, pitched for the Bears from 1995-98. Freshman catcher Zach Mazoch’s dad, Ivan Mazoch, played football in the green and gold, as did freshman left-handed pitcher and outfielder Ethan Calder’s grandfather. Each Central Texas family still comes to the games and roots on their respective Baylor ballplayer. Hambleton said he will always play for the number on his back and the name plastered across his chest.