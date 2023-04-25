Baylor baseball’s ‘new-look’ infield thriving in all aspects

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Baylor baseball was plagued with question marks heading into the 2023 season, but the infield appears to have answered the call.

The Bears (14-23, 5-10 Big 12) entered the year without a single player on the roster that recorded a start in the infield the season prior. Third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and first baseman Chase Wehsener each exhausted their eligibility, while second baseman Tre Richardson transferred to Texas Christian University ahead of his junior season.

Richardson’s middle infield partner and shortstop Jack Pineda was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft and utility Kyle Nevin was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

With a vacancy at each spot of the infield, head coach Mitch Thompson needed to fill those spots as a first-year coach.

Thompson said it was clear before opening day that freshman infielder Kolby Branch would be an everyday starter in the Baylor infield. Branch opened the season at second base and as the season progressed he transitioned to shortstop.

“[Branch is a] really consistent, talented, hard-nosed, fully team kid,” Thompson said. “The thing I’m most impressed with is just his maturity — how he came in here right from the start and went about his business. He’s starting to step forward as a leader, and I’m encouraging that.”

Through 40 games (as of April 25), Branch has tallied four home runs, 35 RBI, a 0.365 batting average, and an on-base percentage of 0.464. The shortstop is also fifth in the Big 12 in hits (58) and third in doubles (16). After starting every game, Branch was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, an award that honors the nation’s top shortstop.

Branch is one of many new Bears on the 2023 roster, but the only freshman on the new-look infield. Junior infielder Cole Posey (second base), a transfer from the University of New Mexico, and sophomore infielder Hunter Teplanszky (third base), a transfer from TCU, filled in other positions.

“Some teams have been together for four years now, but it’s good to have a fresh start sometimes,” Branch said. “You have to look at the positives of it.”

For the infielders, the new scene has allowed them to step into starting roles. While playing all over the diamond, as an infielder or an outfielder, Posey has settled into the leadoff spot offensively. As of April 25, the junior is hitting 0.306 with two home runs, 13 RBI, and an on-base percentage of 0.419.

Teplanszky has found success through situational hitting, putting him in the two-hole. The third baseman is hitting 0.341 with four home runs, 25 RBI, and holds a 0.433 on-base percentage as of April 25. Teplanszky also had his team-leading 25-game on-base streak snapped over the weekend. He also held a 13-game hitting streak going into that series against No. 13 Texas Tech University.

Consistency also hasn’t been an issue for the top three hitters in the Baylor line-up, as the three infielders have combined for 39 multi-hit games, 16 multi-RBI games, and 86 runs scored, all as of April 25.

“It’s just been fun,” Branch said. “[This is] something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and finally getting to do it has just been fun. That’s what it’s all about, having fun.”

Baylor currently sits ninth in the Big 12 and looks to build on the infielders’ success as the squad pushes towards a potential Big 12 tournament run. Although the season has had rough spots, Thompson has faith in his infield and group as a whole.

“We’re not having a good year right now, there’s no question about that,” Thompson said. “But at the same time, I don’t feel in despair, and I don’t think the guys do, either. They’re upbeat, they’re pulling together and we’re growing as a team. They can see the improvement, our fans can see the improvement. … They see the fight in this team.”