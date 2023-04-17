Choose self-love, not procrastination

By Olivia Turner | Staff Writer

Most students know what it feels like to procrastinate. That little pit in your stomach of knowing there’s something to do, that constant nagging that sits heavy in the back of your mind warning of the deadline quickly approaching. That impending sensation of guilt telling you how lazy you are for not getting to work.

There’s no doubt, procrastination is not a fun feeling. So, if students know the anxiety and regret they cause themselves by putting things off, why do they do it?

According to a study from the University of Sheffield, this “voluntary delay” is caused by “short-term mood repair and emotion regulation.” In other words, procrastination is caused by a lack of motivation to complete a task due to poor mood at the moment, and it’s done in hopes that one will be in a better mood for whenever the task is delayed to. This false hope that procrastinators will have more energy or motivation later on is the reason why bigger tasks like finals projects and lengthy essays are so daunting yet receive so little attention until the shadow of the deadline looms overhead.

To some, procrastination may appear as an impulse control issue or laziness, but this is a misunderstanding of the issue. Students, especially those who have worked diligently to get into Baylor and pursue their careers, are anything but lazy. It is because they are so familiar with challenging work and the mental wear and tear it causes, that they sometimes shy away from attacking projects as soon as they are presented.

Another reason behind delaying tasks is due to fear of failure, according to Baylor Center for Academic Success and Engagement. Students identify a task, assess it and decide that they’re not capable of doing it — so why not just save the hassle for later?

Let’s face it, burnout is bound to happen to those who work hard, so there’s no reason students should feel guilty for allowing their weariness to take control sometimes. Instead, the first step that should be taken towards fixing the procrastination situation is to be understanding. Once one gives recognition to the continual effort they put into tasks, they can begin to repair the relationship with accomplishing academic duties.

Baylor Center for Academic Success and Engagement recommends several methods to overcome procrastination, including breaking down the task, listing priorities, scheduling tasks and aiming for excellence instead of perfection. This last one is especially important because it keeps students from beating themselves up over anticipated failure.

In a way, approaching bigger tasks in this kind of way is a form of self-love, one that students are more than deserving of. Students do so much in a day that they often don’t even give themselves credit for, so it’s important to be kind to oneself.

Once students can eliminate procrastination from their way of life, they are being kind to their present selves, as well as their future selves. So, the next time you’re met face to face with that intimidating Canvas assignment, don’t sabotage yourself. Do your future self a favor by clicking on and checking it off your to-do list.