What to Do in Waco: April 14 – 20

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Rent | April 14 | 7 p.m. | The Texas Music Cafe, 715 Washington Ave. | $15-18 | Enjoy the musical creation of Johnathan Larson, which takes a look into the lives of young bohemians living in New York City during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 15 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Eastside Market | April 15 | noon | Brotherwell Brewery | 400 E | Bridge St. | Come browse various local vendors from clothing, artisans and food makers at this monthly market.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 15 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition | until April 16 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, 1401 S University Parks Drive | The best of student work will be on display in the Martin Museum of Art, including sculptures, paintings, photography and more.

Waco Symphony Orchestra presents Broadway Magic | April 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $19-69 | Get caught up the magic of Broadway, with performances of iconic show tunes sung by Emmy, Tony, Grammy and SAG award nominees.