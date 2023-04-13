Baylor Alert: No active threat on campus

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

Baylor sent out an alert Thursday morning announcing there was no active threat found on campus after Baylor Police Department responded to a call alleging an active shooter.

“Around 9:45AM, Baylor Police responded to a call to Waco law enforcement alleging an active shooter at the ITS building on the Baylor campus,” the alert said.

BUPD cleared facilities involved and confirmed there was no threat on Baylor’s campus.

There was no prior alert of an active shooter sent out to the community before the university sent out the above BaylorNewsFlash message.

This is a developing story and The Lariat will be updating as soon as more information becomes available.