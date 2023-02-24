No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball hosts No. 8 Texas, looks for revenge

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball is set for yet another top-10 matchup, as this time the Bears host No. 8 University of Texas in hopes to even the season series. UT took the victory 75-71 when the teams last met in Austin.

“We’re a different team, they’re a different team, playing some different guys. [Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua] wasn’t in the game then,” head coach Scott Drew said. “But Texas is a top-10 team for a reason. They’ve got some really good players, they’re really well-coached and we’ve got to do everything we can do to put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

The Bears have an overall record of 20-8, with a conference record of 9-6. Texas is currently tied with No. 3 University of Kansas for first place in the Big 12, while Baylor is sitting at third alongside No. 14 Kansas State University.

“Of course we’re trying to get revenge,” junior guard LJ Cryer said. “I don’t know what has to happen for us to win the conference. I wouldn’t say it’s more of stopping them from winning the conference because at the end of the day we only care about us winning.”

The green and gold are the current defending Big 12 champions, and look to defend home court from the intruding Longhorns. Baylor has played Texas for the last 107 years, with Saturday being the 261st contest.

It’s potentially the last time UT will be playing in the Ferrell Center, considering Baylor’s new pavilion on the way. The Bears go into the duel on a six-game win streak at home. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. in the Ferrell Center.

“This is a big game, especially for confidence,” Cryer said. “No game in the Big 12 is easy, so these next few games are very important. Just helping us to be battle tested for the road ahead. We just have to lock in and get it done.”