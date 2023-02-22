Career Success Professionals push students to find perfect career

By Sydney Matthews | Staff Writer

Baylor’s Career Center strives to push students toward success both academically and professionally with Career Success Professionals, which are hired and trained to be a resource for students and designated to specific schools and majors.

According to the Career Center website, its team of professionals are there to help students find their calling after graduation. Advisors can help students with resumes, internships and career discovery.

The Career Center has led to enormous success for students according to the Career Center 2022 Annual Report. 92% of students had found success within six months of graduating, and a total of 6,213 students made an appointment with a professional in 2022.

“What students will find is that our professionals have previous experience and know the multiple functions that an organization can have and how each major can fit into a company,” Amy Rylander, director of the Career Center, said.

Rylander said there are tools they use to find a student’s vocational passion. One of their newest tools is called “Stepping Blocks,” an assessment students take to discover what field they might be interested in.

She also said students who may think they don’t have a substantial amount of experience still possess skills that can land them an internship or job.

Rylander said the Career Success Professionals create strong bonds with students that come to meet with them. She said she encourages all students to schedule an appointment with a professional to get whatever career help they need or to discuss future goals for after graduation.

Lexi English, a Career Success Professional for the schools of education, music and social work, said she enjoys discovering career possibilities with students and developing language to market their skills.

“I like to show students that whatever major they are in, there are a lot of opportunities. It just matters what you want to choose to do with it,” English said. “One of the ways I help students is to allow them to see that the experiences that they have gained are beneficial to whatever it is they want to do. I help them with articulating their skills that they’ve gained over time and how they can use them going forward,” English said.

English said her experiences across many fields is beneficial to helping a wide array of students.

“With my previous experience in many different fields, it has allowed me to show students how they can use their skills in a variety of different careers,” English said, “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to help students along their journey.”