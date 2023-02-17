What to Do in Waco: Feb. 16-22

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

All-University Sing | Feb. 16 – 18; 23 – 25 | 6:30 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | Online stream available for Feb. 25 | The beloved annual tradition returns to campus this week with 19 fresh acts sure to get the audiences out of their seats.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 18 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Eastside Market | Feb. 18 | noon | Brotherwell Brewery | 400 E | Bridge Street | Come browse various local vendors from clothing, artisans and food makers at this monthly market.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Feb. 18 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. 5th Street | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Heathers Lake Air Drive | $18 – $20 | Silent House Theatre company puts on a production of this classic, ‘80s-inspired musical in collaboration with Waco Civic Theater. The show runs through Feb. 26.

Mini Black History Museum | until Feb. 28 | Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th Street | Open to all ages, this Mini Black History Museum showcases the impact of Black history on all of America.

Art a la Carte | until March 11 | Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th Street | This collective art exhibition features works of a wide range of variety from 17 Central Texas artists.