Miracle at Baylor raises money for child health care

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

With the slogan #DoItForTheKids, Miracle at Baylor has worked with McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic to share childrens’ stories and provide assistance to the clinic, along with fundraising for children’s causes.

Houston senior Alyssa Vasquez, president and co-founder of Miracle at Baylor, said she hopes to carry the message of what the organization does for the community beyond the university.

“I wanted to directly impact change,” Vasquez said. “I noticed lots of organizations don’t focus on fundraising as much. I’m hoping to cultivate this environment that fosters hope, friendship and community.”

As president, Vasquez said she serves as the barrier between McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic and Baylor, by communicating about the projects they host throughout the year.

McAllen junior Hali Temkin, event coordinator of Miracle at Baylor, said the club is planning to do a 5K race to fundraise. Temkin also said she is an advocate for affordable health care and loves to help families in need.

“Having a hospital that has good funding that is near you is really important to me,” Temkin said.

Beaumont sophomore Sherlyn Rabago, public relations officer for Miracle at Baylor, said she uses the organization’s social media to share children’s stories as well as information about upcoming events and meetings.

“We do things like Motivational Monday, Word Wednesday, which relates to our Family Friday that talks about the treatment the child had to grow through,” Rabago said.

Rabago also said the club does various pop-ups to talk about how it helps fund research and treatments for the children at McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic.

“I know that there are families with financial issues around the nation that haven’t been addressed,” Rabago said. “The kids make up the future generation, and I want to prolong and ensure accessible health care services to them.”