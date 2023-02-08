No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball gears up for season end

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

As the regular season winds down, No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball finds itself in a good position as it enters the final stretch of conference play. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games, half of their remaining games are at home and redshirt senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the reigning Big 12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, has returned from an injury.

“I mean, it was fun to go out there and get Jon back,” junior guard LJ Cryer said. “[I] feel like he brings a whole other dynamic to the team. I’m just excited to see how it looks moving forward, honestly.”

With eight games left in the season, Baylor’s (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) offense has been performing at a high-level and ranks second in the Big 12 in terms of scoring.

However, the Bears’ defense is second to last in the conference based on points allowed. Head coach Scott Drew said Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s comeback will help the defending Big 12 champs who recently moved within a game and a half of first place in the conference.

“Jon, obviously the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, helps with that,” Drew said. “His physicality, his rebounding, his ability, his voice, presence [and] emphasis on defense. So, definitely exciting having him back. Normally, you lose players rather than get players back at this time of the year.”

After crushing Texas Tech University 89-62 on Feb. 4, Baylor moves on to its next challenge versus the University of Oklahoma. Despite being second to last in the Big 12, the Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) knocked off then-No. 2 University of Alabama by 24 points just over a week ago.

“Well, that’s college basketball nowadays, the parity,” Drew said. “If you’re not ready to play each and every night. Why the Big 12 is so good is because top to bottom, everybody’s capable. A couple games ago, Oklahoma might have been the hottest team in the country when they beat Alabama. So, you have to control what you can control and worry about yourselves and making sure you’re doing things right.”

Throughout the 30+ game season, fatigue becomes one of the biggest influences on success; the schedule not only takes a physical toll on the body, but strains an athlete’s mental health as well. This week is Big 12 Mental Health Awareness week, and Drew credited Baylor’s higher-ups for doing their part in prioritizing the matter.

“I think each and every year we improve with technology and awareness with all kinds of things. Mental health is such an important facet,” Drew said. “Baylor can’t be more thankful for Mack Rhoades and President Livingstone for how they’ve donated resources for mental health and allowed our players and Baylor students to know what services are available, and we’re there to help if we can.”

The Bears compete against the Sooners on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Ferrell Center. The contest can be watched on ESPNU.