Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes unexpected return for No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball

By Pierson Luscy | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

357 days after No. 14 Baylor men’s basketball’s redshirt senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a significant knee injury, the Ferrell Center heard his name announced when the squad took on Texas Tech University on Feb. 4. Tchamwa Tchatchoua was accompanied by a standing ovation from the crowd as he checked into the ball game at the 13 minutes and six s mark in the first half of an 89-62 win for the Bears.

“I feel like it was a miracle for me to even be out here,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said following the win. “I don’t know if this is public, but I was not supposed to be back this early. God just blessed me all the time and made my body strong and fast and made me come back from the injury.”

After 11 minutes and 46 seconds of game time went by, Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who’s also known as “Everyday Jon,” made a 3-point field goal from the top of the key. The sold-out crowd erupted after that first basket from Tchamwa Tchatchoua, pushing Baylor’s lead to six and an eventual win for the team.

After his injury, there was heavy speculation on whether the 6-foot-8-inch forward would play in the 2023 season at all after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Even head coach Scott Drew, a self-proclaimed optimist, said he doubted such a return to the court.

“No, I didn’t think he would be back this year, and I’m pretty optimistic in a lot of ways,” Drew said. “I was just blown away and amazed in November and December when he started doing more and more.”

Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished the game with eight points on 3 for 4 shooting from the floor and four rebounds off the bench in 13 minutes played. He connected on both of his two attempts from behind the arc.

Drew said the initial plan was to limit Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s time for his first game back, but that quickly changed after a few minutes of him on the court.

“You know how quick you’re going to get gassed and taxed, but Jon doesn’t look like he ever gets tired and you’re like, ‘He’s playing pretty well, do we have to take him out?’” Drew said.

Junior forward Jalen Bridges said Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s presence on the court was more impactful than the stats he recorded. When Tchamwa Tchatchoua first checked in, Baylor (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) quickly got back in the game after trailing, helped by a smothering defense with the Douala, Cameroon, native on the court.

“He’s not just worried about guarding his own man, he’s the anchor of our defense,” Bridges said. “So, it helps a lot when he’s out here.”

Bridges finished the game leading all Baylor scorers with 18 points and helping the team push past Texas Tech 89-62.

Baylor’s next game will be against the University of Oklahoma in the Ferrell Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Moving forward, Drew said Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s availability will be dependent on how he feels before each game.

“He’s cleared to go and I think we just build from here,” Drew said. “A lot’s going to depend on how he feels. And obviously we would make those changes based on that, but don’t ever count Jon out.”