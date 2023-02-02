Black Student Union strives to spread awareness, influence on campus

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

In the 1950s, Baylor opened its doors to Black students. Many alumni were supportive of the decision of the integration of students, according to a HESA Baylor History Project.

“‘We have been particularly concerned that Baylor apparently has not moved as quickly toward integration as many other institutions have done,'” Baylor alumni wrote to the university. “‘Since the proposal was made that Baylor extend its arm to help establish a degree-granting college in Nigeria … it was inevitable that such information would become common knowledge.'”

The admission of students of color proved Baylor was moving forward. It showed a “point of pride” for Baylor to have international and Black American students attend the university.

Chartered in 2017, the Black Student Union is a student organization that aims to educate the Baylor community on the contribution of Black Americans, according to their Baylor Connect page.

Cypress sophomore Brooklyn Joseph, head of public relations operations in the Black Student Union, said the Union is a great way to share the culture of the Black communities and others too.

“People can understand what you’re going through,” Joseph said. “In order to respect a culture, you just have to recognize it.”

Being a part of the Black Student Union means being a part of a family, Joseph said. She also said everyone is the same, if they let go of outside looks and really look at the inside.

“The world is shaped to make ourselves different, but when we bring it back to the basics, we are all the Lord’s children, so let’s join as one and recognize each other,” Joseph said.

The Black Student Union will be putting on events for Black History Month. On Feb. 27, the Union will be holding a group worship. Additionally, they have paired up with the “Divine Nine” organizations for multiple events.

The Union also gives back to the community by volunteering in events like Steppin’ Out and Urban Reap, Houston sophomore Meagan Hayes said.

Urban Reap is important to the members in the organization because they grow fresh foods for the people in the lower-income communities, Hayes also said. The Black Student Union also pairs up with schools in lower-income areas, to help guide the young Black students and inspire them. The members emphasize on making the younger generations more confident.

Aside from giving back to the community, Hayes said members in the Black Student Union find their own home on campus.

“It’s a safe place, especially for Black and African students on Baylor’s campus,” Hayes said. “It helps me have a voice, a community and be guided.”

The Black Student Union always helps empower each other and guide members through their Baylor journey. Hayes said they strive to show newer people the message of what they do and try to help them gain a leadership role.

Within the student organization, an upperclassmen is paired with an underclassmen in order to offer some guidance. This mentorship program includes activities that will help members build confidence, vision boards and write a letter to their senior self to see how far they have come with their journey.

Joseph and Hayes both said the Black Student Union events are not only for Black students, but for everyone. The student organization shares their culture with all of the Baylor community.

“It’s important for people to have outlets,” Hayes said. “We don’t dismiss other students that want to come.”