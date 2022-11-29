A&L Desk Recs: Must-try Christmas crafts

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Do you hear that? It’s the sad bells going off to signal the end of this semester’s A&L Desk Recs. We are in the final stretch of the semester, and the month-long holiday break is within reach. With that in mind, the Arts & Life desk would like to share our favorite Christmas crafts that you must try this holiday season. We also want to wish you good luck during the next couple of weeks and a happy holiday season!

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Decorating Christmas Cookies

My favorite Christmas craft is decorating Christmas cookies. I’ve done this a few times with friends during our Friendsmas celebrations. We love to turn it into a fun and festive competition. What’s the prize? Just laughing at how bad everyone’s turns out, because none of us are artists.

DIY Snow Globes

I’ve never attempted this, but I would love to try and paint ornaments or make DIY snow globes. I love collecting snow globes, so I think it would be so fun to try and make my own.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

DIY Christmas Ornaments

One of my favorite Christmas crafts is making ornaments. These are so simple yet memorable. I still have homemade ornaments from my childhood to the ones I made last year in the dorm. What’s great about this craft is they’re completely customizable and make your tree unique.

Dried Fruit Garland

A craft I have been dying to attempt and is my favorite to see is the dried fruit garland. I love how the blood oranges, lemons and cranberries create a beautiful stained glass look. If you’re not into consumerism during the holidays, this craft is a perfect festive touch to your home.



Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

Paper Snowflakes

This may be the world’s simplest craft, but it’s a classic. I’ve made these for as long as I can remember. While they haven’t always looked very good, they’re easy and fun to make regardless. All it takes is folding a piece of paper into a square, folding that into as small of a triangle as possible and slicing away at it with a pair of scissors. When it unfolds, you’ll see it all come together beautifully, ready to be hung from the ceiling.

Christmas Cards

Any baking I do for friends isn’t complete without a Christmas card. It’s way more personal than a store-bought card, and I think it adds an artsy touch to any gift. I like to tailor the Christmas theme to each friend’s personality, such as writing in the “Twilight” font for my best friend’s card.



Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

Christmas Ornaments

One of my favorite crafts is making Christmas tree ornaments. I’ve made some amazing hedgehogs in the past. This craft really adds a special and personal touch to the tree.

Christmas-Themed Mugs

Another one of my favorite Christmas crafts is going to a pottery painting store (like Practically Pikasso in Waco) and painting Christmas-themed mugs or other pottery in festive colors. This is a super fun and easy craft, and it also really helps relieve stress during this busy season.



Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

Gingerbread House

My family always makes a decorated a gingerbread house for Christmas. We play fixer upper, then we eat the house and then the gingerbread people. Actually, it’s pretty dark now that I think about it.

Creating Ornaments

Ever since we were kids my brother and I made ornaments. Instead of glue, crayons and popsicle sticks, we now get blank ones off Amazon and just paint or do whatever we want with them.