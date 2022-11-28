How to get the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look

By Kameron Brooke | Reporter

The infamous “no-makeup” makeup look has been trending across social media platforms. It is under the umbrella of the “clean girl aesthetic” that has become very popular. It can be easy to compare or feel left out when you see influencers creating these looks and living this clean/aesthetic lifestyle, but truthfully, it’s easy to achieve.

1. Prep your skin

Cleanse your face, and apply your toners and SPF. Make sure that you’re starting off with a clean foundation because this allows the makeup to look flawless and gives you that “glass-skin” look. I prefer to use hydrating skin care products because hydrated skin looks like it glows.

2. Utilize nourishing products

Now it’s time to apply the makeup. Products that help your skin while they’re on your face are what I personally think are the best. IT Cosmetics’ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation and their regular CC cream both have SPF and are great bases to start off with. The Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a nice choice as well.

3. Apply your foundation, blush and bronzer

I think the Nude Glow lightweight foundation is the best for this look because skin tints are key to achieving a dewy-skin look. Once you’ve done that, apply blush and bronzer. The blush brings a rosy look to your face and the bronzer gives you that “just got back from the beach glow.” The Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer and the ILIA Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint are some of my personal favorites, but any brand works.

4. Apply highlighter and finishing touches

Finally, applying a natural glow highlighter really sets the look over the top. I’m absolutely in love with the Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife but, like with all products, you have to pick what works best for you and your skin. When applying a highlighter, a little bit goes a long way so once you buy it, it’s going to last you a long time.

The finishing touches are applying mascara, eyebrow gel/wax and lipgloss. Typically, a mascara that adds volume to your lashes is what you’d want to go with. With eyebrows, a laminating or sculpting eyebrow gel is best depending on what type of eyebrows you have. If you have thicker eyebrows you may want to get a product that slicks them down a bit.

Last but not least, gloss your lips and you have officially achieved the “makeup no-makeup” look.