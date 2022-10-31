In case you missed it: Halloweekend edition

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

While folks were out trick-or-tricking or partaking in other Halloween activities over the weekend, Baylor athletics kept trucking on. From the shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, or the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock, many Bears had to find their own prize candy with a victory in their respective sport.

Here is everything you may have missed over the Halloweekend:

Baylor cross country closes out Big 12 championship

The Baylor cross country team wrapped up the Big 12 championships meet Friday morning at LCU’s Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock. The women’s group finished the race in sixth place, whereas the men ended seventh overall.

Graduate student runners Ryan Day and Ellie Hodge led the way for their respective packs.

“Overall both squads gave great effort,” head coach David Barnett said. “The results weren’t quite what I think we’re capable of, but there has certainly been progress made. Ryan Day had his best career conference finish and led the men, while Ellie Hodge put herself in a great position early and held onto a very solid finish. At this point we need to recover, reset and get ready for the NCAA South Central Regional meet in two weeks. I’m optimistic that we still have our best races ahead of us there.”

The Bears will make their way back to the Dale Watts Course in Bryan-College Station for the NCAA South Central Regional. The race is scheduled for Nov. 11, where teams will fight for a spot to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. The starter gun is expected to be fired at 9:15 a.m. and live results will be provided by FlashResults.

Baylor defense stifles Texas Tech 45-17

Just as the game appeared to be over, junior running back Qualan Jones put his head down and scored an exclamation point 17-yard touchdown to really rub it in with 45 seconds left.

That final punch made it 45-17, which is what Baylor football beat Texas Tech University by Saturday evening at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The Bears were once again led by freshman running back Richard Reese, as he continued his dominance.

Reese rushed a career-high 36 times for 148 yards and three scores.

“I think this has been a team where we can all tell them the stove is hot but they have to touch it,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “I’m hoping we don’t have to touch the stove any more on certain things.”

The Bears now look ahead to a road matchup with the University of Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Norman, Okla., at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game can be watched on the ESPN+ telecast.

Baylor women’s tennis completes Baylor Invite

Baylor women’s tennis wrapped up the Baylor Invite on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center, notching a trio of wins in singles play along with a doubles victory.

“It was a great weekend of tennis,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “I’m proud of the ladies and how hard they battled and competed. We’re moving in the right direction as a team, but we still have a lot of room for improvement, and we will get there. We’re excited for the Big 12 Individual Championships coming up. Overall, just a really good weekend of tennis.”

The Bears finish their fall slate next weekend when they travel to Stillwater, Okla. for the Big 12 Individual Championships.

No. 20 Baylor women’s golf secures tie for eighth in Battle at the Beach

The Baylor women’s golf team, led by sophomore Sera Hasegawa, finished tied for eighth at the Battle at the Beach on Sunday at Club Campestre San Jose in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Today was not our best day, but we grinded to shoot the score we did,” head coach Jay Goble said. “Sometimes golf is hard, but we will work hard this off season to prepare for an amazing spring and get to a point where we compete for some bigger trophies.”

This wraps up the Bears’ fall portion of their schedule, as they will return to action at the Desert Match Play on Jan. 23, 2023.

No. 13 Baylor volleyball dominates, sweeps West Virginia

No. 13 Baylor volleyball swept West Virginia on Sunday afternoon, 3-0, in the Ferrell Center to claim the season series over the Mountaineers.

“Good to get a 3-0 sweep against a good conference team,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I know they’ve gone five with several good opponents. Everyone’s got to protect their home floor. Really fun in that second set, just to feel that we’re in rhythm and dominating with block and defense and tough serves. To keep an opponent hitting negative for two sets and negative for the match, pleased with the defense, pleased with the things that we worked on.”

The Bears get back on the road, this time to Lubbock for a matchup with Texas Tech University on Wednesday.