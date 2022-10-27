Can the Bears repeat? Students give their outlook on Baylor football’s season

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

Over halfway through the season, Baylor football is currently sitting with a record of 4-3 and a conference record of 2-2. This is not the worst spot, but there were high expectations for this squad following last season’s Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win.

However, because of how competitive the Big 12 is, there’s still a chance the Bears can find themselves playing for a conference title, but they would likely need to win-out to accomplish this. Students gave their opinions on how things are going so far, and how things are looking down the line.

Waco sophomore Michael Aguilar said he hasn’t lost hope just yet and thinks something big is possible.

“Wasn’t what I was expecting after we were so successful last year,” Aguilar said. “I guess it makes sense because we lost a lot of people. It’s definitely possible. Baylor always seems to have these plays here and there that just change everything. We’ll be bowl eligible if we win two more games which is easily accomplishable.”

Kansas City, Mo., senior Victoria Bingaman said she also hasn’t given up on the season, but is more convinced on how well the team will perform in years to come.

“Statistically, not very confident, but you really never know. Just hoping for the best,” Bingaman said. “I think the team has potential, it’s a younger team. We lost a lot of fifth-year players last season. Some of those guys are in the NFL right now, so the guys behind them didn’t get any playing time last year. We’ll be able to come back next year better.”

Brighton, Mich., junior Michael Warner isn’t so sold on the idea of Baylor winning out after its disappointing start.

“I don’t think it’s happening,” Warner said. “The Big 12 is just really competitive, you could win or lose every week. We could do it, it’s plausible, but it’s unlikely, especially with other teams so far ahead of us already. I did like how we played against Kansas last week though, that was nice.”

Baylor football continues its quest on Saturday in Lubbock, where it faces Texas Tech University at 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium on ESPN2.