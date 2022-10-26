Updated analysis of Bears in the NBA

By
Gio Gennero
-
Indiana Pacers' Kendall Brown (10) drives against New York Knicks' Cam Reddish during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

Now that the 2022-23 season has started, here’s a quick update on former Baylor men’s basketball athletes that are in the league and how things are going for each of them:

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, guards Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)
Davion Mitchell

Team: Sacramento Kings (2nd season)

2022-23 stats: 4.3 points per game, 1.3 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game

2021-22 stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.2 apg

Outlook: Mitchell isn’t necessarily on the best team, but because of that he might be in a unique opportunity to show what he can do. In glimpses he’s shown great potential especially on the defensive end — something that was seen a lot during his time in the green and gold. Three games into the new season, his minutes and numbers have dropped dramatically, if he can shake off the slump and find a consistent role in the rotation, he should be fine in the long run.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10), left, celebrates with guard Tre Jones (33) after a Spurs basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Jeremy Sochan

Team: San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 stats: 5.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 apg

2021-22 stats: N/A

Outlook: The ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft is in one of the better situations you could hope to be in as a rookie. Similar to Mitchell, his team isn’t going to perform well. However, the Spurs have built a solid foundation during their rebuild and are in a position to continue building with their many future draft picks and space in the salary cap. Sochan’s ceiling is very high because of this, especially since San Antonio is known for its player development over the years. With his gritty defensive abilities and versatile offensive skill-set, he is going to be someone to watch for down the road.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Royce O’Neale

Team: Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 stats: 8.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

2021-22 stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg

Outlook: Now in his fifth year in the league, O’Neale is currently playing over 30 minutes per game for a team that can make a strong push in the playoffs if things go right. So, assuming the team doesn’t have a repeat of last year’s spectacle, O’Neale could potentially be in the best situation for success this season compared to the other Bears.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) goes up for a shot over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Taurean Prince

Team: Timberwolves

2022-23 stats: 7.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 1.3 apg

2021-22 stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1 apg

Outlook: During his time in the league, Prince has found himself to be a consistent role player. He is now on a very solid Timberwolves team that has one of the more promising cores in the league. Now with a good amount of experience under his belt he could have a chance to be a part of a new Wolves team that will see more success than recent years.

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright (12) signals Suns' ball during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Ish Wainright

Team: Phoenix Suns

2022-23 stats: N/A

2021-22 stats: 2.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.3 apg

Outlook: Unfortunately, Wainwright has yet to make his season debut and is currently listed as out due to lower back problems. With his role unclear for the upcoming year, it is hard to say what the rest of the season will look like for the second-year Sun. He had moments of promise last year where he caught fire.

Former Baylor forward Kendall Brown drives past a Longhorn defender in a conference game against the University of Texas on Feb. 12, 2022 in the Ferrell Center. Lariat file photo
Former Baylor forward Kendall Brown drives past a Longhorn defender in a conference game against the University of Texas on Feb. 12, 2022 in the Ferrell Center.
Lariat File Photo

Kendall Brown

Team: Indiana Pacers

2022-23 stats: N/A

2021-22 stats: N/A

Outlook: Brown was taken by the Pacers in the middle of the second round in the 2022 NBA Draft, so it isn’t surprising he has not made his league debut just yet. Since Brown signed a two-way contract, it is likely we will be seeing Brown in and out of the G League this season as he continues to develop his craft.

