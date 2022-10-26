Christian Business Leaders finds ministry in workplace

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

Christian Business Leaders (CBL) is an academic student organization that combines business with the Christian faith. While business may not seem to be a likely component of religion, this group’s livelihood involves not only their career but also their faith.

Roanoke senior and club internal vice president Lauren Nealy has been a member of CBL since her freshman year. She said she was originally a biology major on the pre-med track because she thought that in order to do ministry, she had to be involved in medical aid; she has since switched to accounting.

“I thought that if you work in the church, you’re a professional Christian; and outside of that, you’re a Christian, but you’re an accountant first,” Nealy said. “So I never thought about how really you should be a Christian first and then whatever vocation is a part of your ministry, and then joining CBL is what started to switch my mindset.”

To incorporate faith into the organization, CBL hosts a monthly Bible study, has a weekly Bible verse, participates in service projects and has a monthly guest speaker.

“We also tried to make sure that our members know what our heart is and what our intention is in trying to show that there can be some sort of synergy between business and just being a Christian, which tends to not be talked about very much,” Nealy said.

Plano senior and club co-external vice president Kennedy Williams chooses and plans when guest speakers visit the organization. Guest speakers have typically been professors and Waco business owners.

“It’s really great to have people who are actually living our faith in the workplace come and talk to us and encourage us and give us advice,” Williams said. “So that way, we can be those lights in the workplace when we graduate and get out into the real world.”

Another way CBL shines its light is in its service sector. It volunteers on campus at The Store and off campus at Hidden Treasures by Caritas. It also makes it a point to recognize Aramark workers in the business school, as Nealy said they are often overlooked. On Valentine’s Day, CBL members make goodie bags and write handwritten notes for each Aramark worker.

Inside the corporate world, Williams said she sees the need to show the light of Christ during her internships.

“It’s an interesting place to be to do ministry because you can’t just evangelize straight up — most likely that’s an HR violation,” Nealy said. “But, if you live your life differently and how you conduct yourself, that can speak a ton.”

Williams is about to enter the workforce herself. She said it feels like yesterday that she was going to CBL interest meetings.

“I’m nervous, but I’m also excited,” Williams said. “I’m blessed to know that I’ve had people who walked alongside me or have mentored me in this organization.”

Membership for CBL is open throughout the semester. Dues are $50 and include a T-shirt. To learn more or inquire about membership, contact cbl.baylor@gmail.com. The organization’s next guest speaker will be finance professor Dr. Shane Underwood, who will speak on Nov. 17.