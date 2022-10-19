Baylor is still home, even 15 years later

By Caitlyn Meisner | Staff Writer

Even if alumni graduated 10, 20 or 30 years ago, many say that Baylor is still home to them and that they continue to be proud of the improvements made since their undergrad years.

The Baylor Homecoming tradition was established in 1909 and has been held, whether virtually or in person, every year since 1915.

Baylor alumni come back in droves each year to watch the football game, meet up with their college friends and visit the campus they once walked through as students.

Although thousands of Baylor alumni attended during different times in Baylor history, their stories and memories echo each other as they reflect on their time and how the university has changed.

Eva Baker, a 2007 graduate, said homecoming 2021 was the first time she had ever come back to campus since graduation.

“The campus and the city itself has grown so much, but it all still felt like home,” Baker said. “I was so happy when I stepped back on campus. A lot was the same, so it made me feel very welcomed and excited to come back to a place that’s been so meaningful to me.”

Baker said her favorite part of Baylor Homecoming has always been the football game. She said she attended all but two home football games during her time as an undergraduate and master’s student.

Chad and Mary Becker, 1995 and 1996 graduates, attended homecoming last year as alumni and parents. They came to homecoming soon after they graduated, around 1999 or 2000, and they attended homecoming 2021 with their daughter, Pasadena, Calif., junior Caeden Becker.

“When we came back as alumni, we came back to the Floyd Casey Stadium, and we went to a lot of bars and hung out with college friends,” Chad said. “This time, we did none of that. We went to restaurants, made reservations and hung out with our daughter.”

Chad and Mary said they had the opportunity to attend an alumni reunion for both their classes last year, since COVID-19 had pushed back Chad’s reunion.

“They had [an event] at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium,” Chad said. “It wasn’t super well attended, but it was cool that they did something.”

Mary said it was nice to return to campus and feel welcomed, especially since they haven’t had opportunities to return due to their busy schedules.

“Chad and I aren’t the best alumni,” Mary said. “We have not stayed in touch with the university except through Caeden.”

Both Chad and Mary said they participated in Pigskin Revue as undergraduates. Chad said that was always his favorite part of the weekend, especially getting ready and performing. Mary said she always enjoyed watching the parade.

“I think because it was an opportunity for the community to be a part of it,” Mary said. “I loved seeing all the families that came with their little ones to enjoy the parade.”

Alan Ratliff, a 1985 graduate, said he has come back for 15 homecomings since he graduated. He said homecoming weekend is a shared experience between alumni and students.

“From my perspective, homecoming always is and has been about a particular experience,” Ratliff said. “You have things which are oriented to celebrate a particular [population], but the name ‘homecoming’ is really about those coming back.”

Ratliff, Baker and the Beckers all said they are proud of the improvements Baylor has made since they were undergraduates.

“Since I graduated, there have been so many new buildings, so many new programs,” Ratliff said. “It’s three times as large in terms of the student body, and we didn’t have a school of engineering when I was there.”

Chad compared Baylor’s growth to a child growing up.

“It’s like when you don’t see someone for 20 years; then they’re thriving and doing well, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, you’ve grown up,’” Chad said. “You were an adolescent when I last saw you, and now you’re an adult and thriving. You’re not what you used to be, but you’re still the same person.”